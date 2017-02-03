Gallery: North Meck 87, Vance 77

North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left, fights his way to the basket through Vance defenders Tre'Von Barnes, center/back, Divine Johnson, center and Brandon Beidleman, right, during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck forward Jae'Lyn Withers, right, hangs in the air as he drives to the basket under the outstretch arm of Vance forward Michael Roberts during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck forward Yancey Hairston, left, fights for control of the ball with Vance's Tysheem Rabouin, right, during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jabril Griffin, center, drives to the basket for a shot attempt as Vance defenders Tre'Von Barnes, left and Divine Johnson, right, apply defensive pressure during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, center, releases a jump shot over Vance defender Tre'Von Barnes, left during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Tristan Maxwell drives to the basket for a shot against Vance on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, right, scores two-points in the paint as Vance's Michael Roberts, left, applies defensive pressure during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jabril Griffin drives to the basket for two-points against Vance on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jabril Griffin, left, is congratulated by teammate Vaud Worthy, right, after Griffin's drive to the basket for two-points against Vance on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Vaud Worthy, left and Jae'Lyn Withers, right, apply defensive pressure on Vance's Michael Roberts, back to camera, during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Jae'Lyn Withers, left applies defensive pressure on Vance's Justin Freeman, right, during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
North Meck's Terrell Sherman, left, blocks a shot by Vance's Brandon Beidleman, right, during action on Friday, February 3, 2017 at North Meck High. North Meck defeated Vance 87-77.
