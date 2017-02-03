Friday’s girls’ basketball summaries 02.03.17

SWEET 16
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 65, AL BROWN 35
Mallard Creek 19 21 15 10 -- 65
AL Brown 9 13 10 3 -- 35
MALLARD CREEK 65-- Janay Sanders 11, Davis 6, Kay'lla Richardson 11, Dazia Lawrence 10 , Ahlana Smith 11, Price 6, S. Hunter 2, Collier 2, S. Hunter 4,Anderson 2
AL Brown 35-- Nikki Lyerly 10, Shemaya Stanback 16, Campbell 2, Cowan 2, Foster 1, Harris 4
Records: Mallard Creek 22-0
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 67, SOUTH ROWAN 37
Hickory Ridge 12 20 16 19 -- 67
South Rowan 5 16 9 7 -- 37
Hickory Ridge Jiera Shears 21, Nia Daniel 17, Gabby Smith 14 D. Neal 1, Sprinkle 6, R. Neal 4, Ja. Shears 1, Jones 3,
South Rowan Downs 15, Corriher 5, Lowery 7, Arnott 2, Harden 8
Record: Hickory Ridge 21- 0 , 16 -0; South Rowan 12-10, 8-8
Notes: Hickory Ridge was lead by Junior Jiera Shears with 21 points, 3 steals and 3 assist. Nia Daniel 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Gabby Smith 14 points 7 rebounds 3 steals
NO. 3 PROVIDENCE DAY 57, COVENANT DAY 25
PDS-. 9-18-19-11----57
Covenant Day- 9-6-6-4----25
PDS- Kennedy Boyd 19 Janelle Bailey 18 Godwin 6 Barnes 6 Levitz 2 K.Smith 1 Owens 5
Covenant Day- T.Weber 10 Billiard 9 Klohr 1 Crumpler 3 Jones 2
Records: Providence Day 20-3
NO. 8 BUTLER 67, PORTER RIDGE 28
Porter Ridge 12 8 7 1
Butler 25 19 10 13
Porter Ridge: Kiersten Petrini 11, Reed 5, Warren 4, Taylor 2, Walker 2, Melford 2
Butler: Rinnah Green 23, Tia Thompson 16, Meghan Flowers 11, Dixon 2, Kennedy 5, Bryant 2, Drummond 2, Lewis 6
NO. 9 HOUGH 46, WEST CHARLOTTE 32
Hough 5 11 17 13 46
West Charlotte 6 9 7 10 32
Hough (46) : H.Gipson 5 , G. Giamikos 12 , A.Mroz 2 , K.Thompson 3 , D. Leone 6 , L.Stokes 5 , R.Alquiza 13
West Charlotte (32) : Tykema Nesbit 15 , D.Hamilton 9 , M.Brown 5 , K.Moore 2 ,J. Mercer 1
NO. 11 CENTRAL CABARRUS 60, COX MILL 49
CCHS: 23, 12, 11, 14 (60)
Cox: 12, 13, 15, 9 (49)
CCHS: Mahaley Holit 27, Elanna Peay 10, Rowden 9, Miller 7, Tate 4, Holit 3
Cox: Rachel Barker 24, Rinkus 8, Tillery 6, Holmes 6, Coley 3, Sondrini 2
Records: Central 19-3 (14-2 SPC); Cox Mill 8-13 (7-9 SPC )
PARKWOOD 62, NO. 12 MONROE 44
Monroe 9 6 20 9 - 44
Parkwood 13 11 18 16 - 62
Monroe 44 – T. Stevenson 13; J. Smith 10; Q. Parker 10
Parkwood 62 - B. Morton 21; K. Gother 10; M. Setliff 9
Records: Monroe 16-3 ; Parkwood 14-7
PIEDMONT 66, WEDDINGTON 53
Weddington 22 8 5 18 -- 53
Piedmont 12 16 25 13 -- 66
Weddington 53 – Erin Addison 32, Perillo 4, Katzbach 5, Howard 9, James 3.
Piedmont 66 – Ti’Onna Foster 10, Tripp 6, Helms 2, Whitley 3, Fagala 3, Destinee Little 14, Sara Griffin 23, Gibson 5.
Records: Weddington 13-8, 4-4 Piedmont 15-8, 4-5
THE REST
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 55, WEST MECKLENBURG 21
West Meck 4 7 4 6 —21
Catholic 11 10 20 14 — 55
West Meck 21 — Brooks 8, Washington 6, Jackson 2, Gaines 2, Harris 2, Reynolds-Grier 1
Catholic 55 — Lorelei Roper 13, Kristal Mainsah 8, Bertolina 6, Flatau 5, Walton 5, Kloiber 4, Flesch 4, Dupre’ 3, Hendershott 3, Dymock 2, Ullius 2
Records: Catholic 11-11, 7-5; West Meck 3-9, 7-15
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 47, CANNON SCHOOL 20
Christian 14 10 12 11 -- 47
Cannon 4 4 6 6 -- 20
CHRISTIAN 47 -- Gerlea Patton 22, Lindsay Noonan 12, E. Giller 4, Brown 4, Coles 3, Warr 2
CANNON 20 -- Christal Walker 10, McCrary 7, Davis 3
Records: Charlotte Christian 5-16
CHARLOTTE LATIN 62, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 16
Charlotte Latin 8 15 19 17 -- 62
Charlotte Country Day 6 8 2 3 -- 16
Charlotte Latin 62 – Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 6, Kathryn Vandiver 27, Claudia Dickey 25, Olivia Fox 2
Charlotte Country Day 16 – Katie Batten 2, Kennedy Grier 4, Grace Bolin 3, Charlotte Pedlow 3, Grace Gach 5
Records: Charlotte Latin 9-13, 4-4; Charlotte Country Day 11-10, 5-3
EAST BURKE 72, R-S CENTRAL 56
East Burke 9 19 18 26 72
RS Central 12 8 18 18 56
East Burke scoring Savannah Coble 25, Sydney Bowman 17, Kieran Smith 13, Josie Hise 9, Makenzie Crump 4, Reece Davis 4
RS Central scoring Jada Logan 27, Kyra Davis 14, Miyah Whiteside 8, Bree Lynch 4, Haley White 3
Records: East Burke 18-3, 13-1; RS Central 18-3. 12-2
EAST LINCOLN 50, WEST CALDWELL 38
WCHS: 8 7 13 10- 38
ELHS: 17 15 8 10- 50
WCHS: A. Bean 9, C. Hood 9, D. Wright 8, M. Smith 7, J. Battle 3, J. Powell 2
ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 14, Destiny Johnson 13, C. McClain 9, E. Tinsley 8, A. Robinette 2
Noteables: Destiny Johnson 13 pts 6 rebs 4 asst 3 stl 2 blocks, Brianna tadlock 14 pts 5 rebs 2 stl 1 asst 1 block, Eboni Tinsley 8 pts 9 rebs 6 asst, Caira McClain 9 pts 10 rebs 1 stl 1 asst
Records: WCHS: (9- 10, 5-7) next game vs Lincolnton @ WCHS 2/7/17; ELHS: (16-5, 10-2) next game vs Maiden @ ELHS 2/7/17
GARINGER 40, EAST MECKLENBURG 38
East Meck 38, Garinger 40
East Meck 10 8 6 12--38
Garinger 2 14 14 14-- 40
Porter Ridge- M Kelson 14, Staley 6, Walker 6, Hardin 3, Davis 2, Glover 2, Irions 2 Smalls 1
Garinger - Jasmine Sander 25, Burns 8, Burch 3, Alexander 2, Mpmebu 2, Jackson 2,
GASTON DAY 58, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 13
GDS 16 21 17 4 58
WCCS 0 5 4 4 13
GDS 58: Olivia King (So., F,C) 20 points, 21 rebounds, 3 blocks & 3 steals; Zaria Clark (8th, PG) 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, assists, & deflections; Melissa Moore (S, G) 14 points; Cameron Harris (F, F) 8 points, 10 rebounds
HICKORY GROVE 60, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 35
HGCS 26 12 11 11 -- 60
MCA 10 11 8 6 -- 35
Hickory Grove Christian 60, Imani Cherry 19 Haley Bearden 12 MaKayla Smith 12 Brown 8 Bowers 6 Crowder 2 Daniels 1
Metrolina Christian 35, Bella Sheprow 10 Logan 9 Mcgee 5 McClain 4 Cranford 3 Ivey 2 Price 2
Records: HGCS (20-4) MCA (12-11)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 50, SOUTH POINT 35
SPT -- 11 - 8 - 6 - 10 -- 35
LNC -- 10 - 11 - 12 - 17 -- 50
LNC -- Summer Taylor 14; Williams 8; Johnson 6; Behnke 6; Potuzak 5; O'Brien 4; Benson 3; Mitchell 2; Nguyen 2
SPT-- Kayleigh Shreffler 10; Dy'Air McCormick 12; Falls 6; Stockton 3; Shouse 2; Morgan 2
Records: LNC 9-12 overall, conference 5-7
Notes: Summer Taylor with 14 points, 4 assist, and 8 steals
MARVIN RIDGE 52, ANSON SENIOR 49
Anson: 9--10--19--11= 49
MR: 12--4--19--17= 52
Anson: C. Bennett (#30) 10, Marshall 10, C. Bennett (#42) 10, Delp 8, Byers 6, Robinson 4, Baucom 1
MR: Juliana Lombard 18, Megan Glover 14, Ava Fox 10, Sara Hardwick 7, Ryley Keefe 3
MYERS PARK 56, INDEPENDENCE 31
Independence 04 10 08 09 31
Myers Park 17 10 10 19 56
Indy - Wilson 4, Reed 7, McManus 3, Anderson 1, Pauldin 2, DeLoache 8, Esquivel 1, Smith 5
Myers Park - Proctor 3, McKenna Haire 16, Bailey Dorton 10, Shire 5, Kianna Funderburk 11, Caroline Owens 11
Records: MPHS 13- 10 (8-2)
NORTH MECKLENBURG 69, VANCE 26
N.Meck 26 26 12 5 ---- 69
Vance 5 7 6 8 ----- 26
N.Meck: Dynasty Heyward 17, Monell Dunlap 16, Ayanna Taylor 10, Lewis 9, Vance 5, Golden 3, Smith 3, Wilson 3, Hayes 3,
Vance: K.Morgan 12, Reid 7, Abdul-Ali 3, Johnson 2, Boyd 2
Records: North Meck 14-6, 7-3; Vance 7-14, 1-9
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 76, OLYMPIC 68
Olympic 19 9 24 16 -- 68
South Meck 21 14 22 19 -- 76
Olympic 68 -- Jayla LeFlore 27, Cat Powell 13
South Meck 76 -- Gladden 27, Gaddy 16, A. Gilbert 13
Records: Olympic 4-11 (1-10);
LATE THURSDAY
BERRY 59, WEST MECKLENBURG 49
West Mecklenburg 7 6 20 16 -- 49
Phillip O'Berry 10 10 17 22-- 59
WEST MECKLENBURG 49-- Ty'she Washington 13, Alize' Brooks 11, Alyssa Thompson 10, Justice Williams 2, Lyric Horne 13
PHILLIP O'BERRY 59 -- J. McGlaughlin 16, N. Wattie 10, R. Nesbit 7, K. Grant 2, A. Parkins 4, A. Hatchet 2, M. Williams 5, Z. Brown 9, J. Greene 4
Records: West Mecklenburg 7-13 (3-8); Phillip O'Berry 14-4 (8-3)
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 63, CHRIST THE KING 44
Carmel Christian 14 18 15 16 -- 63
Christ the King 11 17 7 9 -- 44
Carmel Christian 63 -- Christiana McLean 18, Carrie Barnett 16, Chloe Williams 11, Jones 7, McGuirt 4, Nichols 3, Cunningham 2, Dotson 2
Christ the King 44 -- Sarah Kocher 16, Marie Strickland 10, Mundy 7, Ndogyia 6, Holleran 4, Fernando 1
Notes: Christiana McLean had 18 points 19 rebounds 10 assist and 5 steals; Carrie Barnett had 16 points 7 rebounds 3 assist
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 55, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 33
CFA Academy 19 10 11 15- 55
Northside Christian 4 11 10 8- 33
CFA Academy- 55 Shamani Stafford 14,Veronika Brooks 8, Zaria Wright 15,Camille Small 6, Ojai Brooks 2, Jalisa Rushing 4, Jada Lessane 2, Jessy Leak 4
Northside Christian- 33 Parker 27, Philips 1, K.Stinson 3, Broadnax 2
Records: CFA 23-4
Notes: the win clinches the Metrolina Athletic Conference regular season crown for CFA Academy; Zaria Wright- 15 points, 4 assists,2 steals, 6 rebounds; Veronika Brooks- 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Shamani Stafford -14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Camille Small- 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists
MONROE 57, PORTER RIDGE 30
Monroe 16 13 16 12
Porter Ridge 2 10 7 11
Monroe – Stevenson 21, Smith 8, Triplet 2, Hamilton 2, Wallace 3, Reddick 5, Parsons 3, Roland 7
Porter Ridge – McKinney 2, Petrini 12, Taylor 2, Warren 5, Bop 32, Reed 5
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 32, BRADFORD PREP 6
Sugar Creek Charter - 9 4 6 13 F: 32
Bradford Prep- 0 2 0 4 F: 6
Sugar Creek Charter: Slawon 2, Ballard 1, Louissaint 5, Shamicah Sturdivant 14,
Redfern 4, Verene 6
Bradford Prep: Buonicanti 4, Morgan 1, Wardlaw 1
