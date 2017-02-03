HS Girls Basketball Roundup: Jadin Gladden, South Meck, top Olympic

Elevator
↑Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: had a memorable Senior Night against Concord First Assembly Thursday: 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Parker, a Penn recruit, was also honored for scoring more than 1,000 points and grabbing more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.
↑Hickory Grove: Imani Cherry had 19 points to lead the Lions to a 60-35 win over Metrolina Christian Friday, securing the school’s first 20-win season since 2009. Hickory Grove is 20-5.
↑Evonna McGill, Ashbrook: 18 points in a 54-45 win over Forestview to pass 1,000 points for her career.
↑Marvin Ridge: In 2014-15, Marvin Ridge was 0-25. Last season, the Mavericks were 9-17. Now? Marvin Ridge is 13-8 -- while being coached by 21-year-old Marvin Ridge graduate Jamie Ellis. Marvin Ridge has won three straight and has one senior on the roster. Juliana Lombard had 18 points and Megan Glover 14 in Friday’s 52-49 win over Anson Senior.
↑Garinger: Jasmine Sanders had 25 points to lead the Wildcats to a 40-38 win over East Meck. It was Garinger’s third straight win. Sanders is averaging 27 points for the week.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Claudia Dickey, Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: Dickey nearly had a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) in a 62-16 win over Charlotte Country Day. Vandiver had a double-double (27 points, 15 rebounds).
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg: career-high 26 points, 12 rebounds in a 76-68 win over Olympic. In her past two games, she’s averaging 22 points. Friday, teammates Shariah Gaddy (18 points, seven rebounds) and A’Lea Gilbert (13 points, 13 rebounds) also had strong games.
Rinnah Green, Butler: 23 points in a 67-28 win over Porter Ridge. She scored her 1,000th career point.
Olivia King, Gaston Day: 20 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks, three steals in a 58-13 win over Westminster Catawba.
Baylee Morton, Parkwood: game-high 21 points, 12 rebounds in a 62-44 upset of No. 12 Monroe. Parkwood (14-7, 6-2 Rocky River) handed Monroe (16-3, 7-1) its first league loss and ended the Redhawks’ 12-game win streak. Parkwood’s Kennedie Gaither (11 points, six steals, four assists) and Molly Setliff (nine points, eight assists, seven steals, four rebounds) had good games.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 65, AL Brown 35: Kay’lla Richardson had 11 points and 10 rebounds in an easy win for the Mavericks (22-0). AL Brown scored 13 points in the second half. Shemaya Stanback had 16 for Brown. Ahlana Smith and Janay Sanders each had 11 for the Mavericks.
No. 3 Providence Day 57, Covenant Day 25: Point guard Kennedy Boyd had 19 points and UNC recruit Janelle Bailey had 18 for the Chargers (20-3, 8-0) who clinched the CISAA overall championship. Taylor Weber had 10 points and six rebounds for Covenant Day, and Sarah Billiard added nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
No. 11 Cox Mill 60, Cox Mill 49: Cox Mill (8-13, 7-9 South Piedmont) trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter, before Central (19-3, 14-2) pulled away. Mahaley Holit, the school’s all-time leading male or female scorer, had 27 points, four assists and four steals for Central Cabarrus. Rachel Barker led Cox Mill with 24.
Piedmont 66, No. 16 Weddington 53: Piedmont (15-8, 4-5 Southern Carolina) got 23 points from Sara Griffin and 14 from Destinee Little in an upset of Weddington (13-8, 4-4). Erin Addison had a career-high 32 points, seven steals and eight made 3-pointers.
