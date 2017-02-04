High School Sports

February 4, 2017 9:33 PM

Piedmont wins NCHSAA 3A dual-team wrestling title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Piedmont High School captured the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state dual-team wrestling championship Saturday.

Piedmont (30-1) beat Hillsborough Orange (31-1) at home to win its second state title.

The Panthers led Orange 17-8 after six matches following a pin at 152 pounds from James Price in 64 seconds. But Orange (31-1) -- which gave coach Bobby Shriner his 600th win earlier this season -- then got hot.

Orange won five straight matches and took a 27-17 lead with three matches to go.

Piedmont got a 15-5 major decision at 285-pounds from Luis Oropesa. Nathan Huntley won at 106-pounds and then Piedmont got a technical fall win by Colby Funderburk at 113-pounds to complete the rally. Funderburk was named match MVP.

1A: Robbinsville edges Rosewood for their first dual team title

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – In the school’s first appearance in the dual team wrestling finals, Robbinsville held off Rosewood 36-31 to claim their first dual team crown.

With his Robbinsville team trailing 31-30, Fredy Romero stepped onto the mat with Hunter Weeks from Rosewood for the decisive 195-pound bout. Romero worked a pin 3:10 into the match to bring Robbinsville the win.

Elijah Wachacha (220), Arlus Orr (120), and Kade Millsaps (126) also pinned their opponents for Robbinsville. Austin Lovin scrapped for an 8-7 decision over Seth Finney at 160-pounds while Issac Wilkinson took a 7-6 decision over Joey Behrend at 170-pounds. Wilkinson was named the championship M.V.P.

Robbinsville finished the dual season 22-5 on the year, claiming the school’s first dual team championship. Rosewood ended dual season 42-4 and won the Eastern Regional Dual Team Championship for the third time in school history (2010 & 2016).

2A: Newton-Conover trips Carrboro to claim fourth dual team crown

PITTSBORO, N.C. - In a see-saw affair that saw the overall lead change hands three times on the afternoon, Newton-Conover held off Carrboro 32-28 to win the 2A Dual Team Wrestling Championship for the third time in school history.

Newton-Conover held a one-point advantage heading into the final bout of the dual. Joshua Nichols won a hard fought 7-4 decision over David Veltri to seal the victory for the Red Devils in the 152-pound bout to close out the dual. Nichols was named the match M.V.P. for his clutch performance.

Mitch Glover (106) and Jayden Kimsey (120) won by pin for Newton-Conover. Glover took care of Louise Monnet in just 39 seconds while Kimsey dispatched A.J. Jackson in 1 minute, 23 seconds.

Carrboro finished the dual season at 10-3 and claimed the school’s first Eastern Regional Dual Team Championship. Newton-Conover finished at 43-1 in duals this season, claiming the school’s sixth Western Regional Championship in dual team and the Red Devils fourth dual team championship and their second straight.

4A: West Forsyth goes back-to-back with win over Laney

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Things started out bleak for the defending 4A dual team champions, West Forsyth, as Wilmington Laney jumped out to an early 19-5 lead through the first four bouts. Ethan Hernasko’s win by pin over Marcus Mondragon at 126-pounds helped stem the early tide and the Titans slowly clawed their way into control of the match on their way to a 31-28 victory and second straight dual team state championship.

Keon Muckelvene of West Forsyth was named the match M.V.P. after claiming a forfeit win at 170-pounds to push the Titans lead to 31-22.

Mike Barbra claimed an 18-3 technical fall win over Seth Thomas at 106-pounds. Javon Boozer (145) and Dallas Mize (152) all claimed decision wins for West Forsyth. Preston Broadhurst (132) earned a major decision win over Shaun Panas while Tyler O’Neal took a major decision win over Khalil Tucker at 160-pounds to give the Titans their first lead of the night at 25-22.

Laney finished the dual team season at 26-2 claiming the school’s first Eastern Regional Dual Team Championship and making their first appearance in the dual team championship final. West Forsyth wrapped up the dual team season a perfect 54-0. They won the school’s second dual team state championship and third Western Regional Dual Team Championship.

The NCHSAA contributed to this report

