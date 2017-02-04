Saturday’s HS basketball summaries 02.04.17

GIRLS SUMMARIES
CAROLINA DAY 61, PROVIDENCE DAY 52
PDS 52
Carolina Day 61
PDS- 13-12-8-19-----52
Carolina Day 10-23-14-14---61
PDS Janelle Bailey 18 Kennedy Boyd 18 Levitz 6 E.Smith 6 Barnes 2 Ives 2
Carolina Day- R.Kwiatwoaki 24 H.Gillis 14 K. Kidwell 16 Schultz 3 Langstaff 4
Record: PDS 20-4
DAVIDSON DAY 65, RABUN GAP 48
DDS 17 14 16 18 65
R-G 5 17 15 11 48
DDS Parker Tompkins 6 11 23 Maya Caldwell 7 3 17 Anika Riley 6 1 13 Sinclair 1 2 8 Roberts 2 0 4
R-G Feather 1 5 22 Earnhardt 4 1 12 Marojlovic 3 2 12 Lysicanova 1 0 2
Records: DDS 20-3
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 57, GCAA 18
MICS 17 23 46 57
GCAA 2 9 14 18
Noteable: Senior guard Asia Washington had 21 points, 5 steals, 7 rebounds and 2 assists; Senior guard Allana Stewart just returning from being out with the flu had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 assists and 3 blocks.; Senior Forward Sydney Webster had 5 rebounds and 2 blocks; Freshman Aniya Finger had 21 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks and 9 steals
NORTH MECKLENBURG 72, CREST 36
N.Meck: 25 15 22 10 --72
Crest : 10 16 4 6 -- 36
NM: Dynasty Heyward 26, Monell Dunlap 16, Jayla Wilson 12, Taylor 9, Lewis 9, Hayes 2
Crest: N.Green 12, Foster 10, Hosch 6, Dorsey 5, Bristol 4
Records: NM Overall: 15-6 Conf.: 7-3
BOYS SUMMARIES
CHARLOTTE UNITED CHRISTIAN 74, FAITH ASSEMBLY 70
Charlotte United Christian - 21 26 15 12
Faith Assembly- 19 18 22 11
Charlotte United Christian- Chris Martin 25pts, Jaylen Sims 27pts, Perez Browser 10pts
NORTH MECKLENBURG 76, CREST 41
North Meck: Withers 20p 12r; Sherman 15p 15r; Worthy 15p 6r 9a
Notable: Vikings held Crest to 12 second half points
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 64, GASTON CHRISTIAN 41
SouthLake 16 18 16 14 = 64
Gaston Chr 09 09 06 17 = 41
SouthLake Haughton 11, VanWingerden 8, Smith 2, Fairfax 4, Roberts 11, Monroe 13, Lane 2, Reed 7, Clarke 6
Gaston Christian Gillis 18, Lanier 4, Patterson 4, Gordon 7, Venn 3, Chitu 3, Steward 2
LATE FRIDAY
RALEIGH WORD OF GOD 86, UNITED FAITH 64
United Faith -- 13 16 23 22 -- 64
Word of God -- 20 17 24 25 -- 86
United Faith, 64 -- Jalen Knight 22, Brett Swilling 13, KC Hankton 11, Raf Jenkins 11, Bryson Canty 3, Jason Thompson 2, Sam Wolfe 2
Word of God, 86 -- Max Farthing 13, Blake Harris 13, Aaron Simmons 12, Brandon Huffman 11, Zach Newkirk 10, Evan Johnson 9,
Notes: Jalen Knight 22pts 8ast | KC Hankton 11pts 13rebs
