High School Sports

February 4, 2017 9:59 PM

Saturday’s HS basketball summaries 02.04.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

GIRLS SUMMARIES

CAROLINA DAY 61, PROVIDENCE DAY 52

PDS 52

Carolina Day 61

PDS- 13-12-8-19-----52

Carolina Day 10-23-14-14---61

PDS Janelle Bailey 18 Kennedy Boyd 18 Levitz 6 E.Smith 6 Barnes 2 Ives 2

Carolina Day- R.Kwiatwoaki 24 H.Gillis 14 K. Kidwell 16 Schultz 3 Langstaff 4

Record: PDS 20-4

DAVIDSON DAY 65, RABUN GAP 48

DDS 17 14 16 18 65

R-G 5 17 15 11 48

DDS Parker Tompkins 6 11 23 Maya Caldwell 7 3 17 Anika Riley 6 1 13 Sinclair 1 2 8 Roberts 2 0 4

R-G Feather 1 5 22 Earnhardt 4 1 12 Marojlovic 3 2 12 Lysicanova 1 0 2

Records: DDS 20-3

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 57, GCAA 18

MICS 17 23 46 57

GCAA 2 9 14 18

Noteable: Senior guard Asia Washington had 21 points, 5 steals, 7 rebounds and 2 assists; Senior guard Allana Stewart just returning from being out with the flu had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 assists and 3 blocks.; Senior Forward Sydney Webster had 5 rebounds and 2 blocks; Freshman Aniya Finger had 21 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks and 9 steals

NORTH MECKLENBURG 72, CREST 36

N.Meck: 25 15 22 10 --72

Crest : 10 16 4 6 -- 36

NM: Dynasty Heyward 26, Monell Dunlap 16, Jayla Wilson 12, Taylor 9, Lewis 9, Hayes 2

Crest: N.Green 12, Foster 10, Hosch 6, Dorsey 5, Bristol 4

Records: NM Overall: 15-6 Conf.: 7-3

BOYS SUMMARIES

CHARLOTTE UNITED CHRISTIAN 74, FAITH ASSEMBLY 70

Charlotte United Christian - 21 26 15 12

Faith Assembly- 19 18 22 11

Charlotte United Christian- Chris Martin 25pts, Jaylen Sims 27pts, Perez Browser 10pts

NORTH MECKLENBURG 76, CREST 41

North Meck: Withers 20p 12r; Sherman 15p 15r; Worthy 15p 6r 9a

Notable: Vikings held Crest to 12 second half points

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 64, GASTON CHRISTIAN 41

SouthLake 16 18 16 14 = 64

Gaston Chr 09 09 06 17 = 41

SouthLake Haughton 11, VanWingerden 8, Smith 2, Fairfax 4, Roberts 11, Monroe 13, Lane 2, Reed 7, Clarke 6

Gaston Christian Gillis 18, Lanier 4, Patterson 4, Gordon 7, Venn 3, Chitu 3, Steward 2

LATE FRIDAY

RALEIGH WORD OF GOD 86, UNITED FAITH 64

United Faith -- 13 16 23 22 -- 64

Word of God -- 20 17 24 25 -- 86

United Faith, 64 -- Jalen Knight 22, Brett Swilling 13, KC Hankton 11, Raf Jenkins 11, Bryson Canty 3, Jason Thompson 2, Sam Wolfe 2

Word of God, 86 -- Max Farthing 13, Blake Harris 13, Aaron Simmons 12, Brandon Huffman 11, Zach Newkirk 10, Evan Johnson 9,

Notes: Jalen Knight 22pts 8ast | KC Hankton 11pts 13rebs

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos