South Mecklenburg back in Observer girls’ basketball Sweet 16 poll

South Mecklenburg is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
After falling out a few weeks ago, the Sabres have started to get hot as the postseason approaches. The Sabres have won five in a row and play at Providence before a regular-season finale at home against No. 10 Ardrey Kell Friday.
Mallard Creek and Hickory Ridge, a pair of unbeatens, still are 1-2 at the top of the poll.
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
22-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
21-0
2
3.
Davidson Day (IND)
20-3
4
4.
North Iredell (3A)
21-0
5
5.
Ashbrook (3A)
19-2
6
6.
Providence Day (IND)
20-4
3
7.
Butler (4A)
18-5
8
8.
Hough (4A)
17-4
9
9.
Berry (4A)
15-4
10
10.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
16-6
7
11.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
19-3
11
12.
Rock Hill (5A)
17-4
15
13.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
15-7
NR
14.
Monroe (2A)
16-3
12
15.
Rocky River (4A)
15-7
13
16.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
19-1
14
Dropped out: Weddington (3A, 13-8); Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 15-6); Forestview (3A, 17-5); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 15-2); North Mecklenburg (4A, 14-6); East Lincoln (2A, 16-5); Lincoln Charter (1A, 15-6); Fort Mill (5A, 16-5)
