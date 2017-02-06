High School Sports

February 6, 2017 12:42 PM

South Mecklenburg back in Observer girls’ basketball Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

South Mecklenburg is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

After falling out a few weeks ago, the Sabres have started to get hot as the postseason approaches. The Sabres have won five in a row and play at Providence before a regular-season finale at home against No. 10 Ardrey Kell Friday.

Mallard Creek and Hickory Ridge, a pair of unbeatens, still are 1-2 at the top of the poll.

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

22-0

1

2.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

21-0

2

3.

Davidson Day (IND)

20-3

4

4.

North Iredell (3A)

21-0

5

5.

Ashbrook (3A)

19-2

6

6.

Providence Day (IND)

20-4

3

7.

Butler (4A)

18-5

8

8.

Hough (4A)

17-4

9

9.

Berry (4A)

15-4

10

10.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

16-6

7

11.

Central Cabarrus (3A)

19-3

11

12.

Rock Hill (5A)

17-4

15

13.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

15-7

NR

14.

Monroe (2A)

16-3

12

15.

Rocky River (4A)

15-7

13

16.

Pine Lake Prep (1A)

19-1

14

Dropped out: Weddington (3A, 13-8); Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 15-6); Forestview (3A, 17-5); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 15-2); North Mecklenburg (4A, 14-6); East Lincoln (2A, 16-5); Lincoln Charter (1A, 15-6); Fort Mill (5A, 16-5)

