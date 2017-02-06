High School Sports

February 6, 2017 12:42 PM

Charlotte-area high school basketball games of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

No. 2 Independence at Rocky River, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Patriots (18-4, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) must beat their Mint Hill rivals from Rocky River (14-8, 5-5) to set up Friday’s conference championship showdown at home with Butler (23-0, 11-0). That makes Tuesday’s game a major trap game. The Patriots can’t look ahead.

No. 6 Providence Day at Cannon School, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Providence Day (21-9, 8-0 CISAA) can win its 40th straight CISAA championship and claim its fifth straight outright league title. Cannon (17-11, 6-2) needs to beat Providence Day at home and then root for the Chargers to lose Friday’s regular-season finale with rival Charlotte Country Day (10-15, 2-6) to have a shot at a share of the conference title.

No. 4 Mallard Creek at No. 3 North Mecklenburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: A game that could decide the MECKA championship. North Meck (17-3, 8-2) has a slight lead on Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3) and Vance (18-4, 7-3) heading into the final week. If North wins at rival Hough Tuesday, certainly not a given, then the Vikings would have to stop Mallard Creek’s 14-game win streak to capture the outright league title.

No. 10 Ardrey Kell girls at No. 13 South Meck, Friday, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell (16-6, 10-2) has a one-game lead over South Meck (15-7, 9-3) and Berry (15-4, 9-3) with two games left. Ardrey Kell tangles with Charlotte Catholic (11-11,7-5) Tuesday. South Meck plays rival Providence (5-17, 2-10). Ardrey Kell’s mission is simple: go 2-0 this week. Of course, South Meck will have something to say about that Friday, with a home crowd to help.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Tuesday, February 7

Albemarle at Queens Grant

A.L. Brown at West Charlotte

Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter

Bandys at West Lincoln

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Christ the King at Statesville Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Dorman at Nation Ford

East Gaston at Stuart Cramer Forest Hills at Central Academy

Hickory Ridge at Carson

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Hopewell at Vance

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Independence at Rocky River

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Lincolnton at West Caldwell Maiden at East Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson Mooresville at Lake Norman

Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City

Myers Park at Garinger

North Carolina School for the Deaf at Carolina International

North Lincoln at West Iredell

North Mecklenburg at Hough

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Olympic at Harding

Parkwood at Mount Pleasant

Piedmont at Anson County

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Cannon School

Rock Hill at Clover

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Mecklenburg at Providence

South Point at North Gaston

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Statesville at Alexander Central

Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls)

Union Academy at Gray Stone Day

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Mecklenburg at Berry

West Stanly at Monroe

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)

York at Ridge View

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos