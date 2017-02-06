Charlotte-area high school basketball games of the week

No. 2 Independence at Rocky River, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Patriots (18-4, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) must beat their Mint Hill rivals from Rocky River (14-8, 5-5) to set up Friday’s conference championship showdown at home with Butler (23-0, 11-0). That makes Tuesday’s game a major trap game. The Patriots can’t look ahead.
No. 6 Providence Day at Cannon School, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Providence Day (21-9, 8-0 CISAA) can win its 40th straight CISAA championship and claim its fifth straight outright league title. Cannon (17-11, 6-2) needs to beat Providence Day at home and then root for the Chargers to lose Friday’s regular-season finale with rival Charlotte Country Day (10-15, 2-6) to have a shot at a share of the conference title.
No. 4 Mallard Creek at No. 3 North Mecklenburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: A game that could decide the MECKA championship. North Meck (17-3, 8-2) has a slight lead on Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3) and Vance (18-4, 7-3) heading into the final week. If North wins at rival Hough Tuesday, certainly not a given, then the Vikings would have to stop Mallard Creek’s 14-game win streak to capture the outright league title.
No. 10 Ardrey Kell girls at No. 13 South Meck, Friday, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell (16-6, 10-2) has a one-game lead over South Meck (15-7, 9-3) and Berry (15-4, 9-3) with two games left. Ardrey Kell tangles with Charlotte Catholic (11-11,7-5) Tuesday. South Meck plays rival Providence (5-17, 2-10). Ardrey Kell’s mission is simple: go 2-0 this week. Of course, South Meck will have something to say about that Friday, with a home crowd to help.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Tuesday, February 7
Albemarle at Queens Grant
A.L. Brown at West Charlotte
Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter
Bandys at West Lincoln
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Christ the King at Statesville Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Dorman at Nation Ford
East Gaston at Stuart Cramer Forest Hills at Central Academy
Hickory Ridge at Carson
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep
Hopewell at Vance
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Independence at Rocky River
Indian Land at Fairfield Central
Lincolnton at West Caldwell Maiden at East Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson Mooresville at Lake Norman
Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City
Myers Park at Garinger
North Carolina School for the Deaf at Carolina International
North Lincoln at West Iredell
North Mecklenburg at Hough
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Olympic at Harding
Parkwood at Mount Pleasant
Piedmont at Anson County
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Cannon School
Rock Hill at Clover
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Mecklenburg at Providence
South Point at North Gaston
South Pointe (SC) at Westwood South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Statesville at Alexander Central
Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls)
Union Academy at Gray Stone Day
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Mecklenburg at Berry
West Stanly at Monroe
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)
York at Ridge View
