Tuesday’s Girls’ Roundup: Sun Valley, Karli Mason, lock up first outright title in 10 years

The Elevator
↑Allana Stewart, Asia Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Will be recognized on Senior Night Friday against Community School of Davidson for scoring 1,000 career points.
↑Cox Mill: Chargers (9-13) set a new school-record for wins with Tuesday’s 68-53 decision over West Rowan. Rachel Barker had 24 points, Anna Coley had 14 and Kelsey Holmes added 10.
↓Girls Basketball Middle Class: area girls basketball has lost its center. Seems teams are real good....or not. Result? We’re seeing many more blowouts in recent years than in the past, and we mean real blowouts -- like 72-6.
↑Grace Gach, Charlotte Country Day: 11 points and 17 rebounds, her eighth double-double of the season, in Tuesday’s 42-33 loss to Covenant Day. In the game, Gach broke her school’s single-season rebound record of 211, set by Mary Beth Brennan in 1982. Gach has 223 rebounds for the season.
↑Karli Mason, Sun Valley: “Money Mase,” daughter of Sun Valley boys coach Keith Mason, made six 3-pointers Tuesday against Weddington. She finished with a game-high 20 points in a 51-35 win. Sun Valley (18-6, 8-2) won its first outright Southern Carolinas conference championship in 10 years. Amanda Cherry had 10 points and nine assists for Sun Valley. Erin Addison and Karrah Katzbach had 12 each for Weddington, which has lost lost five in a row since star Remi Roberts has been out with an injury. Giavanna Proctor had a career-high 19 rebounds for Weddington.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: McDonald’s All-American had 23 points, 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 70-15 win over Cannon. On Friday, she’ll be presented her McDonald’s All-American certificate and plaque after the Chargers’ regular-season finale at home against rival Charlotte Country Day. For the season, Bailey is averaging 24.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks. She’s nearing 2,000 career points.
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: Billiard felt so bad that was literally wrapped up in a blanket sleeping during study hall before Tuesday’s 42-33 win over Charlotte Country Day (see photo). She scored 10 points, to up her career total to 1,799 ,and she had 24 rebounds, two off her career high. Billiard also had seven blocks and five assists. Teammate Madeline Crumpler had 15 points, making 5-of-12 3-point shots.
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: freshman had 29 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and two assists in a 67-38 win over Bessemer City.
Elanna Peay, Central Cabarrus: 16 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, four steals in a 72-16 win over East Rowan. Freshman Aniyah Tate had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Eboni Tinsley, Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 32 points, five rebounds, five steals, five assists for Tinsley in a 70-66 win over Maiden on her Senior Night. Johnson added 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and three steals. She scored her 1,500th point and had her 16th double-double of the season.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 5 Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 42: Jada Davie had 28 points and Summer Schloss and Trinity Jones had 11 each in an easy road win for the Green Wave (20-2, 12-1 Big South 2A/3A). Ashbrook clinched at least a share of the league title. Megan Potuzak had 20 points for Lake Norman Charter on Senior Night.
No. 6 Providence Day 70, Cannon 15: Providence Day (21-4) allowed five points in the first half and ran away with an easy win. Junior guard Kennedy Boyd had 12 points, six assists and six steals for Providence Day. Andi Levitz scored 11. Cannon got 10 from Christal Walker.
No. 8 Hough 56, North Meck 51: Renee Alquiza had 18 points to lead Hough (18-4, 8-3) to a critical MECKA conference win. With one game left, Hough has sole possession of second place behind unbeaten Mallard Creek. North (15-7, 7-4) is tied with Hopewell (16-6, 7-4) for third. Tuesday, Kaila Thompson added 15 for Hough and Dynasty Heyward had 26 for North.
No. 13 South Mecklenburg 57, Providence 35: A’Lea Gilbert had 17 points, making 13-of-14 free throws, plus eight rebounds to lead the Sabres (16-7, 10-3), who have won six straight and host Ardrey Kell (17-6, 11-2) Friday for the SoMeck 8 4A championship. Jadin Gladden and Shariah Gaddy had 10 points each and Naomi Gilbert chipped in with seven points, five assists and four steals.
Charlotte Latin 59, Charlotte Christian 36: Kathryn Vandiver had her 20th double-digit game of the season (26 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) for Latin. Teammate Claudia Dickey had her 16th double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds, four rebounds and three steals. Christian scored just 13 points in the second half and was led by 29 points total from Gerlea Patton.
Gaston Day 49, Metrolina Christian 44: Olivia King had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three steals in the first round of the Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament. Zaria Clark, an 8th grader, had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Spartans.
Parkwood 82, Mount Pleasant 40: Molly Setliff had a huge game in the easy win: 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Baylee Morton had 20 points and six rebounds, and Courtney Fink added 12 points and four rebounds.
