February 9, 2017 4:15 PM

Friday’s top area basketball games, schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

No. 1 Butler (23-0, 11-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Independence (19-4, 10-1), 7:30: This rivalry renewed Thursday when the schools’ principals were scheduled to play a game of 1-on-1, and then the coaching staffs played. ...Independence must win its eighth straight to avenge an earlier loss to its arch rival and force a split of the league title. Of course, Butler can keep a magical season rolling with another win and outright league title.

Charlotte Country Day (11-15, 3-6 CISAA) at No. 8 Providence Day (21-10, 8-1), 7:30: Country Day will look to play spoiler against an arch rival. After having a 39-game conference win streak snapped by Cannon Tuesday (Providence Day’s first league loss since February 2013). the Chargers must win to lock up the outright title. ...Cannon (18-11, 7-2) is one game behind Providence Day, which seeks a fifth straight outright championship. Cannon hosts Charlotte Latin (9-14, 4-5) Friday.

No. 4 Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3 MECKA) at No. 3 North Mecklenburg (19-3, 9-2), 7:30: Mallard Creek is looking for a 15th straight win and a share of a rare league title. Vance is rooting for Mallard Creek, too. The Cougars (19-4, 8-3) are tied for second place behind North Meck and plays Hough Friday.

No. 10 Ardrey Kell girls (17-6, 11-2 SoMeck 8) at No. 13 South Mecklenburg (16-7, 10-3), 6: Well, we know what Berry is rooting for. The Cardinals (16-4, 10-3) are tied with South Meck for second place. Berry needs South Meck to win, and the Cardinals must win at Olympic (4-13, 1-12) to create a three-way tie for first place.

Friday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

A.L. Brown at Hopewell

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Berry at Olympic

Boiling Springs at Clover

Butler at Independence

Carson at Cox Mill

Central Academy at Parkwood

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Forest Hills at Monroe

Forestview at East Gaston

Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Hough at Vance

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston

Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)

Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City

Lincolnton at Maiden

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Mount Zion Academy at Comenius

Northwestern at Rock Hill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Piedmont Charter at York Prep

Providence at Charlotte Catholic

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

Stuart Cramer at South Point

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep

West Rowan at Hickory Ridge

York at Richland Northeast

