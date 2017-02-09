Friday’s top area basketball games, schedule

No. 1 Butler (23-0, 11-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Independence (19-4, 10-1), 7:30: This rivalry renewed Thursday when the schools’ principals were scheduled to play a game of 1-on-1, and then the coaching staffs played. ...Independence must win its eighth straight to avenge an earlier loss to its arch rival and force a split of the league title. Of course, Butler can keep a magical season rolling with another win and outright league title.
Charlotte Country Day (11-15, 3-6 CISAA) at No. 8 Providence Day (21-10, 8-1), 7:30: Country Day will look to play spoiler against an arch rival. After having a 39-game conference win streak snapped by Cannon Tuesday (Providence Day’s first league loss since February 2013). the Chargers must win to lock up the outright title. ...Cannon (18-11, 7-2) is one game behind Providence Day, which seeks a fifth straight outright championship. Cannon hosts Charlotte Latin (9-14, 4-5) Friday.
No. 4 Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3 MECKA) at No. 3 North Mecklenburg (19-3, 9-2), 7:30: Mallard Creek is looking for a 15th straight win and a share of a rare league title. Vance is rooting for Mallard Creek, too. The Cougars (19-4, 8-3) are tied for second place behind North Meck and plays Hough Friday.
No. 10 Ardrey Kell girls (17-6, 11-2 SoMeck 8) at No. 13 South Mecklenburg (16-7, 10-3), 6: Well, we know what Berry is rooting for. The Cardinals (16-4, 10-3) are tied with South Meck for second place. Berry needs South Meck to win, and the Cardinals must win at Olympic (4-13, 1-12) to create a three-way tie for first place.
Friday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule
A.L. Brown at Hopewell
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Berry at Olympic
Boiling Springs at Clover
Butler at Independence
Carson at Cox Mill
Central Academy at Parkwood
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Forest Hills at Monroe
Forestview at East Gaston
Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Harding at West Mecklenburg
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hough at Vance
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston
Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)
Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City
Lincolnton at Maiden
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Mount Zion Academy at Comenius
Northwestern at Rock Hill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Piedmont Charter at York Prep
Providence at Charlotte Catholic
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
Stuart Cramer at South Point
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep
West Rowan at Hickory Ridge
York at Richland Northeast
Comments