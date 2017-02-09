Cannon, Olympic join Observer Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll

Cannon was No. 1 in the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll, but fell out out after a series of losses and sluggish performances.
But with the playoffs approaching, the Cougars are showing the form that had them ranked high in November. They’re ranked 15th this week.
Cannon (18-11) has won five in a row since a 59-51 loss at No. 8 Providence Day Jan. 20. In the win streak are wins over No. 11 Charlotte Christian (70-60 on Feb. 3) and Providence Day (79-58 Feb. 7). The win against Providence Day ended the Chargers’ 39-game CISAA conference win streak.
Joining Cannon in this week’s poll is SoMeck 8 champion Olympic (15-7) at No. 16. The Trojans have won four in a row and six of seven since sophomore forward Aaron Barker died suddenly last month.
Charlotte Observer Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
23-0
1
2.
Independence (4A)
19-4
2
3.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
19-3
3
4.
Mallard Creek (4A)
17-5
4
5.
Robinson (3A)
16-6
7
6.
Cox Mill (3A)
17-6
9
7.
Vance (4A)
19-4
5
8.
Providence Day (IND)
21-10
6
9.
Lincolnton (2A)
19-1
10
10.
Forest Hills (2A)
20-3
11
11.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
20-7
8
12.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
21-2
12
13.
Fort Mill (5A)
17-5
14
14.
Lake Norman (4A)
17-6
15
15.
Cannon (IND)
18-11
NR
16.
Olympic (4A)
15-7
NR
Dropped out: Hickory Ridge (3A, 16-6); Lake Norman Charter (2A, 15-7). Also receiving consideration: Community School of Davidson (1A, 17-6); Statesville (3A, 13-6); South Iredell (3A, 15-7); Hunter Huss (2A, 16-6); East Lincoln (2A, 15-7)
Comments