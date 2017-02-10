South Meck boys, Hough girls spark Mecklenburg County sweep at NCHSAA 4A swim championships

It was a Mecklenburg County kind of day at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championships in Cary Friday.
South Mecklenburg’s boys won for the third straight year. Hough’s girls won their second straight state title.
Mecklenburg County boys teams have dominated this event since North Mecklenburg won in 2009. Providence won three straight after the Vikings’ win. Now South Meck is the middle of a streak. Only Cary Green Hope (2013, 14) has won titles during the Mecklenburg run.
The story is similar on the girls side.
Hough, which is seven years old, now has four championships in six years. Mecklenburg County girls teams have now won 18 of the 21 4A championships held since 1997. And that doesn’t count 12 straight championships won by Charlotte Catholic from 2002-2013 in the 1A/2A and 3A classes.
What makes Mecklenburg County swimming so good?
“I think it’s the year-round club programs that are there, the strong club coaches,” said South Mecklenburg coach Leslie Berens. “Then the kids go swim for their schools and there’s so much team spirit and dedication to the high school teams that we’re able to come out on top. And I don’t see it stopping anytime soon. We have such strong swimming and such strong training programs and some great coaches on the high school teams that brings the kids together, and we’re just proud to represent the Charlotte-area when we drive three hours down the road” for the annual state championships.
Friday, Hough’s girls totaled 270 points, to top second place Raleigh Leesville Road (245) and Charlotte Catholic (236). Myers Park was fifth and South Meck eighth.
In the boys’ event, South Meck ran up 279 points, easily topping Hough (208). Providence was fourth and Myers Park sixth.
Both Hough and South Meck won with depth. Hough got only one win -- from Jen Giacalone in diving. South Meck got two: the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
But after losing to Hough by 1.5 points in the N.C. 4A Western Regionals last week, Berens said her team got some extra motivation for the finals.
“The kids had so much pressure on them because they were trying to win one more,” she said. “This group of seniors was part of the state championship team that won by two points two years ago and last year, we had so much depth, we won by 135 points. So this year, we wanted to see if we could do it again. That was the goal all year. We won conference and lost to Hough in regionals. And that got us hungry to come to the state meet and step it up and do some great things.”
▪ Mecklenburg County individual champions included: Julia Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic (100 butterly, 100 back); Hough boys (200 IM relay); Jack Walker, Myers Park (200 free); John Frith Myers Park (500 free); South Meck boys (200 free relay); Alexander McMurray, Hough (100 back); Will Chan, Hough (100 breast)
▪ Cox Mill diver Patrick O’Brien won his second straight N.C. 3A diving championship Friday.
Congratulations to Patrick O'Brien for winning back to back @NCHSAA 3A Diving State Championships today in Cary. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HE5b9ACvoZ— Cox Mill Athletics (@CMHS_Athletics) February 10, 2017
