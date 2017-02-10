Gallery: Butler Bulldogs 52, Independence Patriots 48

The Butler Bulldogs celebrate their victory over the Independence Patriots at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Tarique Stowe, left, drives into the paint for two-points as Independence Patriots Matthew Smith, right, attempts to make a block during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs center Gerrale Gates, left, drives into the paint for two-points as Independence Patriots Matthew Smith, right, applies defensive pressure during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs forward Jah'lil Carter, center/back and teammate guard Omega Stitt, right, fight for control of a loose ball with Independence Patriots Raja Milton, center/front, during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Tarique Stowe, center, passes the ball around the Independence Patriots defense to a teammate during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs center Gerrale Gates, left and forward Jah'Lil Carter, right, block a shot by Independence Patriots Matthew Smith, center, on a drive to the basket during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Tarique Stowe, right and Independence Patriots Andre McKee, left, battle for a loose ball during second half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs center Gerrale Gates, center, battles his way to the basket between Independence Patriots defenders Justyn Hamilton, left and Chea Johnson, right, during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Chase Morrisette-Barnett, right, pulls up for a jump shot over Independence Patriots center Justyn Hamilton, left during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Omega Stitt, top, is unable to maintain control of the ball as Independence Patriots defender Jordan Mobley, bottom, applies defensive pressure during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs guard Chase Morrisette-Barnett, right, releases a shot in the lane over Independence Patriots defender Matthew Statile, left, during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs center Gerrale Gates, left and forward Jah'Lil Carter, right, block a shot by Independence Patriots Victor Tshiona, center, on a drive to the basket during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
Butler Bulldogs fans celebrate the team's play against the Independence Patriots during first half action at Independence High on Friday, February 10, 2017. Butler defeated Independence 52-48 to win the Southwestern 4A Championship.
