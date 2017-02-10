Friday’s Girls’ high school basketball summaries 02.10.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 79, NORTH MECKLENBURG 73
NM: 15 21 15 22 ---73
MC: 14 20 16 25 ---79
NM: Dynasty Heyward 32, Courtney Lewis 17, Monell Dunlap 13, Taylor 4, Hayes 2, Moser 2, Wilson 2, Vance 1 Record 15-8, COnf. 7-5
MC: D. Lawerence 37, A.Smith 17, K.Richardson 10, J.Davis 10, Sanders 6 Record:23-0, 12-0
Notable: Career high for Dynasty Heyward and Courtney Lewis Monell Dunlap also pulled in 13 rebounds, Ayanna Taylor had 5 blocks in the lost
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 84 WEST ROWAN 55
Hickory Ridge 19 27 19 19 -- 84
West Rowan 11 8 22 14 -- 55
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 18, Gabby Smith 17, Sherise Jones 12, Deja Neal 10, Ji. Shears 7, Dorsey 7, Wagner 6, Ruggerio 3, Ra. Neal 2, Ja. Shears 2,
West Rowan Egypt Alexander 14, A. Wilson 10, Poole 9, Hillie 6, Robinson 4, Connelly 4, Sobatka 4, Vaughters 4
Record: Hickory Ridge 23 – 0 , 18 – 0 ; West Rowan 13 – 11, 8-10
Notable: This is the first SPC championship for the Hickory Ridge Lady Bulls in the schools 10 year history; Hickory Ridge was lead by Nia Daniel with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Gabby Smith added 17 points and 14 rebounds and 2 steals
NO. 6 PROVIDENCE DAY 68, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 18
PDS 16-22-21-9----68
CCDS-5-8-3-2----18
PDS- Andi Levitz 20 Janelle Bailey 19 Kennedy Boyd 15 E.Smith 6 Barnes 8
CCDS- Grier 8 Kosmicki 4 Riddell 2 McLawhorn 2 Gach 2
Record 22-4, PDS
NO. 9 BERRY 59, OLYMPIC 31
Olympic 4 15 6 6 -- 31
Berry 14 8 23 14 -- 59
Olympic 31 -- Jayla LeFlore 18
Berry 59 -- Z. Brown 20, T. Carr 12
Records: Olympic 4-13(1-12);
NO. 10 ARDREY KELL 39, NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 38
SM 8 9 11 10 -- 38
AK 11 8 12 8 -- 39
SM - A'lea Gilbert 11, Jadin Gladden 11, Naomi gilbert 6, Shariah Gaddy 4, Serina McDuffie 3, Katie Allison 3
AK - Deniyah Lutz 20, Kathleen Rogers 8, Journey Muhammad 7, D'Shara Booker 4
Notable: AK 18-6 (12-2) SoMeck 8 Conference Championships for the 4th straight year; Deniyah Lutz scored all 8 points for AK in the decisive 4th quarter.
NO. 11 CENTRAL CABARRUS 76, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 32
CCHS: 10, 30, 30, 6 (76)
NWC: 11, 7, 5, 9 (32)
CCHS: Mahaley Holit 27, Jael Miller 11, Peay 9, F. Holit 9, Rowden 6, N. Brown 6, Tate 4, A. Brown 2, Benton 2
NWC: Tricia Robinson 13, Sterling 7, Allen 6, Maddox 4, Caldwell 2
Records: CCHS 21-3 (16-2 SPC); NWC 4-18 (3-15 SPC)
Notes: CCHS was led by Mahaley Holit's 27 points 5 assist and 8 steals. Ja-el Miller added 11 points and 6 assist. This years team has tied the mark for the season best record of 21-3 in CCHS Girls basketball
NO. 14 MONROE 54, FOREST HILLS 21
Monroe 13 8 17 16 - 54
Forest Hills 5 4 2 10 - 21
Monroe 54 –T. Stevenson 12; J. Reddick 8; K. Triplett 6
Forest Hills 21 - J. Roman 6; S. Hamilton 6; K. Marsh 4
Records: Monroe 19-4 ; FHHS 2-17
Notes: Tanaja Stevenson earned her 1000th career point.
THE REST
ANSON SENIOR 38, MARVIN RIDGE 31
Anson: 8--9--11--10= 38
MR: 10--6--10--5= 31
Anson: Bennet #30 15, Delp 11, Robinson 6, Bennett 4, Little 2
MR: Juliana Lombard 10, Ryley Keefe 5, Ava Fox 4, Savannah Richburg 4, Sara Hardwick 3, Megan Glover 3, Julia Seibold 2
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 60, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 35
Carmel Christian 21 8 14 17 -- 60
Hickory Christian 10 14 4 7 -- 35
Carmel Christian 60 -- Chloe Williams 16, Carrie Barnett 14, Christiana McLean 14, Cunningham 7, Jones 7, Carver 2
Hickory Christian 35 -- Finley Lefevers 15, Hartman 9, Powell 6, Sigmon 5
Notes: Christiana McLean had 14 points 10 steals 6 assist 5 rebounds; Carrie Barnett had 14 points 7 rebounds 4 assist ; Aja Jones had 7 points 10 rebounds
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53, PROVIDENCE 49
South Meck 10 15 9 19 - 53
Providence 9 15 13 12 – 39
South Meck 53 – Roper 14, Mainsah 16, Dymock 2, Dupre 3, Ullius 5, Bertolina 6, Hendershott 4, Flatau 3
Providence 49 – Jaylynn Askew 15, Lili Bowen 18, Grace Shires 10, Katherine Danz 2, Jillian Hall 2, Audrey Lytle 2
Notes: Lili Bowen’s 18 points was a career high and Jaylynn Askew also added 12 rebounds to her 15 points.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 53, CANNON SCHOOL 22
Charlotte Latin 13 15 13 8 —53
Cannon 6 6 4 6 — 22
CHARLOTTE LATIN 53 – Kathryn Vandiver 18, Claudia Dickey 17, Ruthie Jones 14, Ahearn 4
CANNON 22 – Christal Walker 11, McCrary 9, Guasco 2
Records: Charlotte Latin 11-13, 6-4; Cannon 1-19, 0-10
Notes: Claudia Dickey was one assist shy of a triple double and had her 8th double-double of the season with 17pts., 11rebs., 9asts. Kathryn Vandiver was 2 rebounds shy of her 9th double-double with 18pts., 8rebs., 5stls., 2asts.
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 63, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 47
MICS 9 18 9 11 47
CSD 18 22 9 14 63
MIC: Freshman Aniya Finger lead with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, 8 assists and 8 steals; Senior Asia Washington had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals; Senior Allana Stewart had 12 points, 6 assists and 6 steals; Junior Khalia Byers had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 26 (MAC CHAMPIONSHIP)
CFA Academy 34 14 16 4- 68
Northside Christian 7 7 7 5-26
CFA Academy- 68 Shamani Stafford 16, Zaria Wright 20, Ojai Brooks 2, Jalisa Rushing 2,Jessy Leak 18, Camille Small 5, Veronika Brooks 3, Jada Lessane 2
Northside Christian- 26 Eleah Parker 23, Akiyn Phillips 1, Kaylee Nolen 2
Records: CFA 25-5
Notable: CFA Academy knocked down 7 of 15 three point shots in the first quarter and used a suffocating full court press to race to a 34 - 7 advantage; Zaria Wright- 20 points, 6 assists,2 steals, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks. Wright now has 2,948 career points for CFA Academy; Shamani Stafford- 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Jessyka Leak- 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Camille Small- 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks
HARDING 58, WEST MECKLENBURG 45
West Mecklenburg 7 6 7 25 -- 45
Harding 14 14 15 15-- 58
WEST MECKLENBURG 45-- Ty'she Washington 26, Alize' Brooks 3, Alyssa Thompson 10, Lyric Horne 6
HARDING 58-- J. Jones 2, Shareka McNeil 25, Shameka McNeil 19, J. White 1, T. Thompson 9, T. Gaten 2
Records: West Mecklenburg 7-17 (3-11); Harding 15-8 (9-5)
NORTH GASTON 54, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 32
NG -- 19 - 6 - 14 - 15 -- 54
LNC -- 9 - 11 - 5 - 7 -- 32
LNC -- Summer Taylor 12; Bissinger 6; Potuzak 5; Williams 3; Smetana 2; Johnson 2; Behnke 2
NG -- Sarah Grace Hayes 11; Spencer Britton 10; Gabby Long 10; Faller 9; Hall 6; R. McCombs 4; J. McCombs 2; Good 2
Records: LNC record 9-14 overall, conference 5-9
LATE THURSDAY
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 72, GASTON DAY 24
CFA Academy 30 22 11 9- 72
Gaston Day 4 11 6 3- 24
CFA Academy- 72 Shamani Stafford 20, Zaria Wright 26, Ojai Brooks 2, Jalisa Rushing 1,Jessy Leak 8, Camille Small 8, Tiara Farmer 4, Addison Sedegren 1, Jada Lessane 2
Gaston Day- 24 Moore 2, Clark10, King 6, Grimm 6
Records: CFA 24-5
Notes: CFA raced to a 19-0 lead in the opening 4 minutes of the contest and was never headed the rest of the way. Zaria Wright had 26 points, 3 assists,2 steals, 6 rebounds. She now has 2,928 career points heading into Concord First Assembly Academy's Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament Championship game Friday; Shamani Stafford- 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Ojai Brooks- 5 assists, 6 steals; Camille Small- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals; Jessyka Leak- 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
DAVIDSON DAY 52, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 42
DDS Parker Tompkins 12 3 27 Maya Caldwell 10 1 21 Sinclair 1 0 2 Riley 1 0 2
WCA Shaniya Jones 5 1 16 Nicole Mackey 2 7 14 Williams 1 2 5 McRae 1 1 4 Darr 1 0 3
Notables Caldwell added 8 rebounds 5 assist 2 steals. Tompkins added 8 rebounds 3 assist 1 block; DDS ends regular season 22-3
EAST BURKE 75, KINGS MOUNTAIN 60
East Burke 18 19 21 17 75
Kings Mtn 6 12 17 25 60
East Burke Scoring Kieran Smith 18, Savannah Coble 16, Sydney Bowman 9, Arianna Hawkins 9, Makenzie Crump 8, Brooke Arney 6, Josie Hise 5, Reece Davis 4
Kings Mountain Hannah Clark 20, Kelsey Farmer 16, Leeasia Rhodes 14, Chaya Hunter 8, Sarah Drenhan 2
Records: East Burke 20-3 15-1
Notable: East Burke wins the SMAC conference championship
EAST LINCOLN 62, WEST LINCOLN 50
ELHS: 20 8 17 17- 62
WLHS: 11 13 17 9- 50
ELHS: Eboni Tinsley 28, Caira McClain 12, Kendal White 12, Brianna Tadlock 10
WLHS: Kinsley Gilmore 23, K. Grant 7, C. Saine 6, K. Willis 6, C. Elmore 4, K. Odom 4,
Noteables: Eboni Tinsley 28 pts 8 rebs 6 asst 2 stls 3 blocks, Caira McClain 12 pts 11 rebs Kendal White 12 pts 5 rebs, Brianna tadlock 10 pts 3 rebs 3 stl 2 asst 2 blocks; East Lincoln wins the SD-7 2A Conference Regular Season Title; First Regular Season Conference Title since 2008 and their First outright Title since 1983 for ELHS.
Records: ELHS: (18-5, 12-2) next game vs West Lincoln @ ELHS 1st Rd of SD-7 Conference Tournament 2/14/17; WLHS: (1-23, 0-14)
MARVIN RIDGE 38, WEDDINGTON 23
Weddington 8 7 2 6 -- 23
Marvin Ridge 17 10 7 4 -- 38
Weddington 23 – Addison 2, Karrah Katzbach 16, James 2, Proctor 1, Miller 2.
Marvin Ridge 38 – Juliana Lombard 14, Hardwick 6, Makarewicz 3, Glover 7, Fox 4, Seibold 2. Richburg 2.
Records: Weddington 13-10, 4-6 Marvin Ridge 14-9, 6-3
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 53, CABARRUS CHRISTIAN 13
Sugar Creek Charter 13 18 13 9 F 53
Cabarrus Christian 2 4 4 3 F 13
Sugar Creek Charter: Shamicah Sturdivant 25 Baker 2, Ballard 3, Redfern 8, Louissaint 4
Shanyia Verene 11
Cabarrus Christian Outreach: S. Martin 2, Biles 2, M. Martin 2 Grigg 2, Johnson 5
Records: SCCS 14-8
