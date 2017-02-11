Friday’s girls’ roundup: No. 1 Mallard Creek survives biggest test of season at sold-out North Meck

Elevator
↑East Lincoln girls: beat West Lincoln 62-50 Thursday to win its first conference title since 2008 and first outright title since 1983. Eboni Tinsley had 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.
↑Caroline Owens, Myers Park: 6-foot senior was offered by Babson (MA) College last week by head coach Judy Blinstrub, who has more than 600 career wins. Owens is a two year starter for Myers Park coach Barbara Nelson who had a career-high 16 rebounds against Garinger Tuesday.
↑Kyra Davis, R-S Central; Ariyana Williams, Freedom: two Observer-area players named to the N.C. roster for the Carolinas All-Star Classic March 17-18 in Myrtle Beach.
↑Hickory Ridge: Nia Daniel had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and Gabby Smith added 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals to lead the Ragin’ Bulls to a 84-55 win over West Rowan, a perfect regular-season (23-0, 18-0) and the first South Piedmont conference title in the school’s 10-year history.
↑Baylee Morton, Parkwood: in a 71-24 win over Central Academy, Morton had 23 points, 20 rebounds and passed 1,000 points for her career. Taylor Belk had 16 points, six rebounds and made four 3-point shots.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: battling bronchitis, Billiard got two breathing treatments Friday to be able to play on her Senior Night. She played about half of the game. The Virginia Cavaliers’ volleyball recruit passed the 1,800-point mark for her career, finishing with 11 points, 18 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals. Teammate Madeline Crumpler made 5-of-11 3-point shots and had 15 points. Alexis Klohr had 10 points, six assists and five steals.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: season-high 37 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 79-73 win over North Meck.
Andi Levitz, Providence Day: Sophomore had a career-high 20 points in a 68-18 win on Senior Night over Charlotte Country Day. McDonald’s All-American Janelle Bailey had 19 points, 11 rebounds and Kennedy Boyd had 15 points, five assists for the Chargers (22-4).
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: Scored 20 points in a 39-38 win over No. 13 South Mecklenburg that gave Ardrey Kell the SoMeck 8 championship. She scored all eight of the Knights’ points in the fourth quarter. Ardrey Kell won its fourth straight title. A’Lea Gilbert and Jadin Gladden had 11 each for South Meck.
Shareka and Shameka McNeil, Harding: Shareka had 25 points and Shameka added 19 oin a 58-45 win over West Meck. Ty’she Washington had 26 for the Hawks.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 79, North Mecklenburg 73: North Meck gave Mallard Creek its biggest test of the season behind a career-high 32 points from Dynasty Heyward. Mallard Creek got a big second half from Lawrence and Ahlana Smith had 17 points and four steals for Mallard Creek (23-0, 12-0 MECKA). Kay’lla Richardson chipped in 10 points and four blocks. North Meck’s Monell Dunlap had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Ayanna Taylor had five blocks.
Charlotte Catholic 53, Providence 49: Kristal Mainsah had 16 points to lead Catholic to a close win. Providence’s Lili Bowen had a career-high 18 points and teammate Jaylynn Askew had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
