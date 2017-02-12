Butler maintains top spot in Observer Sweet 16, aims for dream finish to dream season

Butler High holds its spot atop the Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 poll.
The poll is moving to a new release date through the postseason since the postseason begins Monday.
Butler (24-0) just finished its first unbeaten regular-season after winning at Southwestern 4A rival Independence in Friday’s conference championship game. The Bulldogs could face Independence again in Friday’s conference tournament championship game as they try to become the first unbeaten state champ from Mecklenburg County since Olympic went 30-0 in the 2012-13 season.
Charlotte Observer Boys Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
School
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
24-0
1
2.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
20-3
3
3.
Independence (4A)
19-5
2
4.
Robinson (3A)
17-6
5
5.
Mallard Creek (4A)
17-6
4
6.
Cox Mill (3A)
18-6
6
7.
Providence Day (IND)
22-10
8
8.
Lincolnton (2A)
20-1
9
9.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
21-7
11
10.
Forest Hills (2A)
21-3
10
11.
Vance (4A)
19-5
7
12.
Cannon School (IND)
19-11
15
13.
Lincoln Charter (2A)
22-2
12
14.
Fort Mill (5A)
18-5
13
15.
Lake Norman (4A)
18-6
14
16.
Olympic (4A)
16-7
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (3A, 17-6); Lake Norman Charter (2A, 16-7); South Iredell (3A, 16-7); Hunter Huss (2A, 17-6); Weddington (3A, 17-7); East Lincoln (2A, 16-7)
Comments