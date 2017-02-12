Mallard Creek’s girls still the 1 in Charlotte Observer girls basketball Sweet 16 poll

Mallard Creek’s girls basketball team got a big scare Friday at North Mecklenburg, but the Mavericks survived to remain unbeaten and No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Mallard Creek begins play in the MECKA tournament this week and the N.C. 4A playoffs after that, aiming for an unbeaten season and a first state title in school history.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll
Rk.
School
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
23-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
23-0
2
3.
Davidson Day (IND)
22-3
3
4.
North Iredell (3A)
23-0
4
5.
Ashbrook (3A)
21-2
5
6.
Providence Day (IND)
22-4
6
7.
Butler (4A)
19-5
7
8.
Hough (4A)
19-4
8
9.
Berry (4A)
17-4
9
10.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
18-6
10
11.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
21-3
11
12.
Rock Hill (5A)
19-4
12
13.
Rocky River (4A)
17-7
15
14.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
16-8
13
15.
Monroe (2A)
19-4
14
16.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
21-2
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 17-6); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 18-2); Forestview (3A, 18-6); East Lincoln (2A, 18-5); Harding (4A, 15-8); Sun Valley (3A, 18-6); Stuart Cramer (2A, 17-6)
Comments