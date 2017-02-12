High School Sports

February 12, 2017 1:09 PM

Mallard Creek’s girls still the 1 in Charlotte Observer girls basketball Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Mallard Creek’s girls basketball team got a big scare Friday at North Mecklenburg, but the Mavericks survived to remain unbeaten and No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Mallard Creek begins play in the MECKA tournament this week and the N.C. 4A playoffs after that, aiming for an unbeaten season and a first state title in school history.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll

Rk.

School

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

23-0

1

2.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

23-0

2

3.

Davidson Day (IND)

22-3

3

4.

North Iredell (3A)

23-0

4

5.

Ashbrook (3A)

21-2

5

6.

Providence Day (IND)

22-4

6

7.

Butler (4A)

19-5

7

8.

Hough (4A)

19-4

8

9.

Berry (4A)

17-4

9

10.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

18-6

10

11.

Central Cabarrus (3A)

21-3

11

12.

Rock Hill (5A)

19-4

12

13.

Rocky River (4A)

17-7

15

14.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

16-8

13

15.

Monroe (2A)

19-4

14

16.

Pine Lake Prep (1A)

21-2

16

Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 17-6); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 18-2); Forestview (3A, 18-6); East Lincoln (2A, 18-5); Harding (4A, 15-8); Sun Valley (3A, 18-6); Stuart Cramer (2A, 17-6)

