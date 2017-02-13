Monday’s HS Roundup: Mallard Creek’s Jordan Campbell explodes for 41 in first-round conference tourney win

Elevator
↑Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: Will receive her McDonald’s All-American jersey in a special ceremony at school Wednesday morning. Bailey, a 6-4 center signed to North Carolina, averages 24.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks per game for the Chargers.
↑Hough boys: Huskies upset No. 11 Vance Friday and upset West Charlotte 72-48 in the first round of the MECKA tournament.
↑Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord: Scored his 1,000th career point on a dunk in a loss to Concord Robinson in the first round of the South Piedmont 3A tournament. He finished with 21 points. Video below
↑Top ranked Observer-area teams: five Observer-area teams -- Lincoln Charter (1A) boys, East Rutherford (2A) boys, Butler (4A) boys, Mallard Creek (4A) girls and Hickory Ridge (3A) girls -- are ranked at the top of their respective statewide N.C. Preps media polls. See the polls here.
↑Janae Davis, Mallard Creek girls: commited to Keiser (Fla.) University.
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek: 41 points in an 88-43 win over AL Brown in the first round of the MECKA tournament. Eric Reed had 18 and Larry Matkins 11 for the Mavericks (18-6). Mallard Creek, No. 5 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, meets No. 11 Vance in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Quay Kimble, Shelby: 34 points for senior guard against Crest.
Elanna Peay, Central Cabarrus: 14 points, 24 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in a 51-33 win over Cox Mill. Mahaley Holit had 13 points for Central (22-3), which plays Carson or West Rowan in the South Piedmont 3A semifinals Thursday.
Wes Morgan, Ardrey Kell: North Florida recruit made five 3-point shots in a win over Berry in the first round of the SoMeck 8 tournament. He finished with 22 points and six rebounds.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 26 points, 13 blocks, 12 rebounds -- his seventh triple-double of the season -- in a 55-34 win over West Meck in the first round of the SoMeck 8 tournament. Paul Hudson added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Elijah Lockhart had 12 and Dyami Brown had 11 for West Meck.
Monday’s Boys Roundup
No. 4 Concord Robinson 85, Concord 64: Lavar Batts, a VCU recruit, had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a South Piedmont 3A tournament first round win. Vi’Chon Means had 13 points and three rebounds for the Bulldogs and Javonte Misenheimer added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
No. 11 Vance 70, Hopewell 66 OT: After being upset by Hough on Senior Night Friday, Vance had to battle to avoid a second straight upset in the first round of the MECKA tournament. Cam Hamilton had 19 points and five steals to lead the Cougars.
Alexander Central 54, North Lincoln 45: Alexander Central shot 51 percent for the game and got 16 points, six rebounds from Kaleb Parsons and 12 points and five assists from Blan Hodges in the win. Luke Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds for North Lincoln.
Ardrey Kell 69, Berry 56: Ardrey Kell jumped out to a 23-11 lead in the first quarter and made the lead stand up in a first round SoMeck 8 conference win. Kameron Flynn came off the bench to score 11 for the Knights. Harper Hendricks had nine points and David Kasanganay had eight points. Ardrey Kell will play Charlotte Catholic in Wednesday’s semifinals at Providence.
Kings Mountain 68, East Burke 67: Josh Helton had 17 points and Malik Phillips 12 as Kings Mountain (17-8) avoided a big first round conference tournament upset in overtime. Devin Sechrist had 23 for East Burke (8-16) and Caleb Wright added 14.
Monday’s Girls Roundup
East Burke girls 73, Draughn 28: Josie Hise had 14 points and Savannah Cole 13 to lead East (21-3) to an easy win. East will play East Rutherford in Wednesday’s 7:30 semifinal at East Burke.
Stuart Cramer girls 46, Hunter Huss 42: Cramer’s Haley Bourhill had a career-high 27 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, when she made 6-of-8 free throws. Bourhill set her previous career-high with 22 points against East Gaston last week.
By The Numbers
72: Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore had 38 points and 12 rebounds in a win to clinch the South Piedmont 3A regular-season title Friday. He followed that up with 34 points, nine rebounds in a 90-68 first round tournament win over Northwest Cabarrus Monday. Francis Sio chipped in with 20 points and six rebounds.
1000: West Rowan’s Egypt Alexander passed 1,000 points in her team’s 53-50 win over Concord. She now has 1,007.
1000: Alexander Central’s Abby Cook became first female player in school history to grab 1,000 career rebounds. Cook had 14 points and 11 rebounds in an 57-24 win over West Iredell Monday.
