Gallery: Southwestern 4A Tournament

Rocky River's Jaden Springer, center, drives to the basket between Myers Park defenders Duwe Farris, left and Nathan Springs, right, during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Jaden Springer, right, drives to the basket as Myers Park defenders Denny Cmiel, left and John Ingram, center, apply pressure defense during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Rocky River's Marcus Evans, right, is fouled by Myers Park defender Kevin Alford, left on a drive into the lane during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Rocky River's Jaden Springer, center, splits Myers Park defenders John Ingram, left and Denny Cmiel, right, for a shot during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Rocky River's Elijah Smith, left, gets space between himself and Myers Park defender Zaeonte Robinson, right, during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Rocky River's Jaden Springer, left, is wrapped up by Myers Park defender Nathan Springs, right, on a drive to the basket during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Kevin Alford, center, is forced to pass out of a double team by Rocky River's Anthony Salley III, left and Marcus Evans, right, during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's JaMykal Neal, left has his shot blocked by Rocky River's Raquan Brown, right, during the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Chaselyn Dunn, center, releases a shot in the lane during second half action against East Meck in the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Bailey Dorton, right, drives to the basket for a shot as East Meck defender Khahdejah Davis, left, tries to make the block during second half action in the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Kianna Funderburk left, releases a shot in the lane over an East Meck defender during second half action in the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Mollie Zuyus, center, fights to regain control of a loose ball with East Meck defenders Morgan Kelson, left, and Shebreyea Smalls, right, during second half action in the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Myers Park's Claire Proctor, center, releases a shot over the East Meck defense during second half action in the Southwestern 4A tournament at Myers Park High School on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
