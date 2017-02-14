Tuesday’s girls’ roundup: Myers Park routs East Meck, advances in Southwestern 4A tournament

Elevator
↑Butler defense: Bulldogs held Porter Ridge to 12 points in the first half of a 66-33 win. Rinnah Green had 11 points and Butler got 10 from Meghan Flowers.
↑Shakyra Harley, Tsega Kidane, South Mecklenburg: Harley, a freshman, had a career-high seven points, plus three assists and two steals in a 69-39 win over West Meck. Kidane, a senior, had a career-high six points, making both of her 3-point attempts.
↑Independence: beat Garinger in first round of the Southwestern 4A tournament Tuesday. It was the Patriots’ first conference tournament win in nine years. Brianna McManus led the Patriots with 16 points. Jasmine Sanders had 25 for Garinger.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Renee Alquiza, Hough: game-high 25 points in a 54-40 win over Vance in the MECKA tournament.
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: 17 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks, two steals in a 56-36 loss to Forsyth Country Day in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools 3A playoffs. Billiard, a Virginia volleyball recruit, finished her career with 1,827 points and 1,599 rebounds.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: 27 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds, three steals in a 66-46 win over Durham Academy in the first round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs.
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: 20 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three blocks in a 53-34 win over Bessemer City. Asia Washington had 10 points, five steals and four assists.
McKenna Haire, Myers Park: Princeton recruit had 26 points in a 64-32 first round Southwestern 4A conference tournament win over East Meck. Kianna Funderburk added 11 for the Mustangs (16-9), who play Butler in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinals at the old gym in Myers Park. Independence will face Rocky River Thursday at 5:30 in the main gym.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 14 South Mecklenburg 69, West Mecklenburg 39: A’Lea Gilbert had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Katie Allison had 10 points as the Sabres won their first round game in the SoMeck 8 tournament. Ty’She Washington had 22 points for the Haws.
East Lincoln 57, West Lincoln 34: Brianna Tadlock had 16 points and eight rebounds in a first round win in the Southern District 7 2A tournament. Caira McClain added 12 points and six rebounds and Eboni Tinsley had 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block. East (19-5) plays in Wednesday’s semifinals against either West Caldwell or Lincolnton.
