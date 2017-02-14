Tuesday’s boy’ roundup: Jaden Springer, Rocky River run past Myers Park in SW4A tournament

Elevator
↑Mooresville: Blue Devils (14-12) upset No. 15 Lake Norman (19-6) 81-68 in the semifinals of the North Piedmont 3A/4A tournament Tuesday.
↑MECKA semifinals: Two big-time semifinals Wednesday at Hough: No. 2 North Meck vs. Hough at 6; No. 5 Mallard Creek vs. No. 11 Vance at 7:30.
↑West Rowan’s Caleb Mauldin: Mauldin, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior scored 573 points as a sophomore, has 494 this season. In the spirit of Shaquille O’Neal, we’ll call him “The Big Secret.”
↑Jaiden Hunt, Cherryville: 27 points, seven rebounds in a 73-70 win over Mountain Island Charter. He made 13-of-22 free throws.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Noah Allen, Tay Davis, Mooresville: Allen had 22 points and 10 assists in the Lake Norman upset. Davis had 22 points and nine rebounds. In his last four games, Davis is averaging 21 points.
Cameron Dollar, Coleson Leach, East Lincoln: Both players had 30 points in a 93-65 win over Bandys. Dollar had 11 rebounds and six assists. Leach, who scored his career-high, added five assists. Bandys’ Ja’Tay Culliver had 25 points.
Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: team-high 26 points in an 81-31 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half of a 82-50 win over Bunker Hill. DeMarcus Ruff had 32 points for Bunker Hill.
JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian: 22 points, seven assists in a 71-59 win over SouthLake Christian. Tharrington was 8-for-11 from the field and made 4-of-5 3-point shots. In the third quarter, Tharrington connected on all five of his field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 2 Independence 87, Garinger 33: Jordan Mobley made 4-of-5 3-point shots and had a game-high 16 points plus three assists in an easy opening round win in the Southwestern 4A tournament. Justyn Hamilton, a Temple recruit, had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Independence will play East Meck or Porter Ridge in Thursday’s semifinals.
No. 9 Charlotte Christian 71, SouthLake Christian 59: Christian outscored SouthLake 18-9 in the third quarter to open up its first round N.C. Independent 3A state playoff win. Blake Preston and BJ Mack combined for 33 points and Charlotte Christian outscored the Eagles 44-18 in the paint. SouthLake was led by 21 points from Madison Monroe. Christian will play at Cannon School in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Christ School 72, Charlotte Latin 54: Christ School (22-10) eliminated Latin (9-16) in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools 3A playoffs. Latin played without starting guard Jackson Farr (foot). Christ School advances to Saturday’s quarterfinal against Providence Day (22-10).
Rocky River 72, Myers Park 54: Jaden Springer had 20 points to lead Rocky River to the win in the first round of the Southwestern 4A tournament. JaMykal Neal had 11 for the Mustangs. Rocky River (16-9) will face Southwestern 4A regular-season champion Butler (24-0) in Thursday’s semifinals.
Comments