February 15, 2017 1:52 PM

East Lincoln football coach Mike Byus resigns

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

East Lincoln High football coach and athletics director Mike Byus has resigned.

Byus coached at East Lincoln from 2005-16. Prior to coming to East Lincoln, he coached at Robbinsville and Raleigh Athens Drive. His career record is 210-104. In 12 seasons at East Lincoln, Byus’ teams never had a losing record. The Mustangs went undefeated in 2012 and 2014, winning N.C. 2A state championships.

From 1967-2004, East Lincoln had 11 winning seasons.

“This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Byus said in a release, “because I love the school, community and kids here at East Lincoln.”

