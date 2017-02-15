Gallery: MECKA semifinals action

Vance's Justin Freeman, left and Mallard Creek's Juwuan Tate, right, fight for control of a loose ball during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
North Meck's Vaud Worthy drives to the basket for two-points during first half action against Hough at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Terrell Sherman, left, battles Hough's Paxson Sutton, right, for control of a loose ball during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Jae'lyn Withers, right, has the ball knocked away by Hough's Ben Topp, left, during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Vaud Worthy, center, hangs in the air as he takes a shot against Hough during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Tyren Clark, left and Jalen Lowery, right, force Hough's Cooper Crawford, center, to pass out of a double team during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck head coach Duane Lewis calms his team down during fourth quarter action against Hough at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals. North Meck defeated Hough 58-54.
North Meck's Tristan Maxwell, right, releases a jump shot over Hough's Cooper Crawford, left, during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Jae'lyn Withers, right, releases a shot over the Hough defense during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
North Meck's Vaud Worthy drives to the basket for two-points as Hough's Chris Hill, left, tries to disrupt Worthy's attention during fourth quarter action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals. North Meck defeated Hough 58-54.
North Meck's Tristan Maxwell, left, watches as the ball bounces away and Hough's Chase Praeger, center, scrambles after it during fourth quarter action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals. North Meck defeated Hough 58-54.
Mallard Creek's Eric Reed, center, drives past Vance's Michael Roberts, right, for a shot during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
Mallard Creek's Juwuan Tate, center, fights for control of a rebound with Vance's Michael Roberts, left and Tysheem Raboulin, right, during first half action at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
Mallard Creek's Larry Matkins, center, fights to get off a three-point shot at the end of first quarter action as he is fouled by Vance's Tysheem Raboulin, left, at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
Mallard Creek's Larry Matkins, center, fights to get off a shot in the lane as Vance's Cam Hamilton, left, Tysheem Raboulin, back/center and Taylor Sammons, right, apply defensive pressure at Hough High School on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The two teams were competing in the MECKA semifinals.
