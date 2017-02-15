Wednesday’s high school basketball summaries 02.15.17

Boys Summaries
NO. 3 NORTH MECK 58, HOUGh 54
Hough 11 10 9 24 -- 54
North Meck 16 18 9 15 -- 58
HOUGH 54 -- Topp 16, McCormick 9
NORTH MECK 58 -- Worthy 16, Lowery 15, Maxwell 11
NO. 11 VANCE 84, NO. 5 MALLARD CREEK 73
Vance 12 25 27 20 -- 84
Mallard Creek 16 17 12 28 -- 73
VANCE 84 -- Hamilton 40, Freeman15
MALLARD CREEK 73 -- Reed 22, Campbell 13, Matkins 11
NO. 13 LINCOLN CHARTER 75, BESSEMER CITY 68
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 16, Jehlon Johnson 15, London England 13, Jackson Gabriel 11, Knox 8, Mayfield 6, Holm 6, Davis, Collonia, Martin
Bessemer City: Trel McLean 24, Malique Nelson 22, McBride 6, Byers 3, Nixon 3
Notable: Jehlon Johnson 15pts. 15 rebounds
NO. 14 FORT MILL 49, BYRNES 45
Fort Mill: 16 6 9 18 49
Byrnes: 12 3 16 14 45
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 15, Keaton Griffin 10, Chrisley 6, DeLuca 6, Grainger 5, White 4, McIntyre 3
Byrnes: Hayden Brown 18, Morgan 9, Wright 7, Simpson 6, Davis 3, Miller 2
Fort Mill: 19-5 Advances to second round of State Playoffs
NO. 16 OLYMPIC 55, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 45
Olympic. 4 12 20 19 - 55
South Meck. 7 12 16 10 - 45
Olympic 55 - Jalen Harris 11, Jordan Chambers 12, Savin Evans 14, Josh Banks 11, Bolling 5, Taylor 2
South Meck 45 - Thomas 7, Walker 7, Hudson 8, Williams 4, Newkirk 9, Jackson 5, Tate 4, Logan 1
Notable: Bryant Thomas - 7 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks.
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 61, STATESVILLE 39
Statesville 7 11 10 11 -- 39
Alexander 12 21 18 10 -- 61
STATESVILLE 39 -- Gathings 2, Holmes 4, Jeremiah Mott 17, Dulin 4, Caple 2, Harrison 5, Jackson 5
ALEXANDER 61 -- Kaleb Parson 10, Justin Dula 11, Graham 8, Flowers 6, Presnell 8, Mahaffey 2, Wooten 5, Blakenship 4, Wilkinson 7
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 73, ARDREY KELL 42
CCHS 20 17 18 19 73
AKHS 14 7 6 15 42
CCHS- Luke Harkins 17, Brady Berger 11, Robbe 9, Abate 8, Ciccone 8, R. Berger 6, McKinstry 3, Scibelli 2, Rogan 2, Peter 5, Kullick 2
AKHS- David Kasanganay 13, Hendricks 2, Thomas 3, Allen 2, Turnbow 2, Morgan 2, Carrier 4, Jarrett 3, Flynn 7, Pickens 4
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 101, CHERRYVILLE 60
CSD 23 21 32 25 -- 101
CV 13 24 9 14 -- 60
COMM SCH OF DAV (101) - Knox 24, Ellington 18, Christian 18, Gomilla 4 McMahan 6 McCoy 1 Martin 6 Renshaw 9 Ward 3, Alexander 7, McAfee 2, Holshouser 3
CV (60) - Hunt 20, Hudson 12, Lockhart 7, Cain 6, Baxter 5, Hardin 4, Lewis 3, Harrill 3
Records: CSD 19-7; CV 12-14
Notes: Led by 24 pts from Joey Knox (9 rebs, 2 assists, 2 steals) and 18 from both Konrad Christian (3 rebs, 2 blocks, 1 steal) and Brandon Ellington (12 rebs, 8 assists, 3 steals) CSD advances to conference championship game.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 70, ASHBROOK 64
LNC 21 21 10 18 70
Ash 15 19 18 12 64
LNC: Hickert 22, Cracknell 26,Allen 9, Reed 8, Ashford 3, Watts 2
Ash: Hemphill(32) 17, June 19, Hemphill(#5) 5, Moore 7, Brown 8, Sanders 2, Ryhne 4, Fife 2
Girls Summaries
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 70, CONCORD ROBINSON 50
Hickory Ridge 16 21 23 10 -- 70
J M Robinson 17 16 4 13 -- 50
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 24, Jiera Shears 15, Gabby Smith 11, D. Neal 4, Dorsey 2, R. Neal 4, G. Jones, S. Jones 6, Wagner 2
JM Robinson Jadah McMillan 17, Jessie Koener 16, Boulware 7, Misenhemer 2, Jordan 8
Record: Hickory Ridge 25- 0, 18 -0; JM Robinson 12 -9, 10-8.
NO. 15 MONROE 62, FOREST HILLS 23
Monroe 11 19 19 13 - 62
Forest Hills 3 0 8 12 - 23
Monroe 62 –J. Smith 13; J. Reddick 12; T. Stevenson 11
FHHS 23 - J. Howard 9; S. Hamilton 8; K. Howard 2
Records: Monroe 20-4 ; FHHS 2-18
Notes: Redhawks will play for the RRC Tournament Championship Friday night.
EAST BURKE 69, EAST RUTHERFORD 54
East Burke 11 16 21 20 69
E. Rutherford 12 8 16 18 54
East Burke Josie Hise 17, Savannah Coble 17, Brooke Arney 14, Reece Davis 9, Sydney Bowman 6, Kieran Smith 4, Makenzie Crump 2
East Rutherford Osha Makerson 22, Kendra Ross 11, Emily Elsin 11, Amaiya Williams 5, Charmer Miller 5
Records: East Burke 22-3
Notable: East Burke will face Kings Mountain for the Conference Tournament Championship on Friday at East Rutherford Game time is 6pm
EAST LINCOLN 53, WEST CALDWELL 42
WCHS: 9 9 9 15- 42
ELHS: 11 6 16 20- 53
WCHS: Annie Bean 14, Destanie Wright 12, J. Powell 4, C. Hood 4, K. Gurley 3, J. Whisnant 3, M. Smith 2
ELHS: Eboni Tinsley 24, Destiny Johnson 15, B. Tadlock 5, C. McClain 4, K. White 2, A. Robinette 2, T. Begley 1
Notables: Eboni Tinsley 24 pts 6 rebs 6 stl 3 asst 2 blocks, Destiny Johnson 15 pts 12 rebs 3 stl 3 asst 6 blocks 17th Double Double on the year.
Records: WCHS: (12-11, 7-7); ELHS: (20-5, 12-2) next game SD-7 Conference Tournament Championship vs Newton Conover/ Maiden winner @ CVCC 2/17/17
LINCOLN CHARTER 54, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 47
LCS: 12 12 7 23 -- 54
MICS: 11 7 15 14 -- 47
Leading Scorers for LCS: Jasmyne Campbell 17 pts; Katie Baich 14 pts; Felicity Fields 13 pts
MOORESVILLE 54, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 42
Alexander 8 12 6 16 -- 42
Mooresville 15 17 8 14 -- 54
ALEXANDER 42 -- Abby Cook 14, Mayes 4, Alexis Anthony 10, Barr 2, Miller 8, Robles 2, Sharpe 2
MOORESVILLE 54 -- Kirsten Ingram 12, Zalepka 5, Megan Bornkamp 11, Allen , Taylor Cullen 16, Good 2, Wilson 2
