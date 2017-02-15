Wednesday’s roundup: Vance’s Cam Hamilton explodes for 40 in upset of No. 5 Mallard Creek

Elevator
↑North Mecklenburg: Vikings, the regular-season MECKA champs, advanced to Friday’s tournament final by holding off Hough 58-54. Hough trailed 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter but made a big run behind Ben Topp (16 points). Vaud Worthy (16 points) led the Vikings.
↑Jehlon Johnson, Lincoln Charter: 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 75-68 in the Southern Piedmont 1A semis. Lincoln Charter will face Community School of Davidson in Friday’s finals. On Wednesday, Trel McLean had 24 for Bessemer City and Malique Nelson had 22.
Wednesday’s #BIG Performers
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge girls: 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 70-50 win over Concord Robinson in the South Piedmont 3A semis. Teammate Jiera Shears had 15 points, four assists and three steals.
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 40 points, on 14-for-20 shooting, in an 84-73 win over Sweet 16 No. 5 Mallard Creek. Hamilton made 5-of-6 3-point attempts and had five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Cougars, No. 11 in the Sweet 16. Vance will meet No. 3 North Meck in Friday’s MECKA championship game at Hough High School.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 101-60 win over Cherryville in the Southern Piedmont 1A semifinals.
Molly Setliff, Kennedie Gaither, Parkwood girls: Setliff had 19 points, seven steals and seven rebounds in a 62-38 win over West Stanly in the Rocky River semifinals. Gaither added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 6 Cox Mill 73, West Rowan 55: sophomore guard Wendell Moore had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cox Mill to the win. Cox Mill outscored West Rowan 27-4 in the third quarter to advance to Friday’s South Piedmont 3A championship. Cody Cline added 12 points and five assists.
No. 16 Olympic 55, South Meck 45: Savin Evans had 14 points, Jordan Chambers 12 and Jalen Harris and Josh Banks had 11 each to lead Olympic to Friday’s SoMeck 8 conference championship game. Olympic won the league regular-season championship earlier this month. South Meck 6-8 center Bryant Thomas finished with seven points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.
Charlotte Catholic 73, Ardrey Kell 42: Catholic got 17 points from Luke Harkins and 11 from Brady Berger in an easy SoMeck 8 conference semifinal win. The Cougars outscored Ardrey Kell 35-13 in the second and third quarters to advance to Friday’s championship tournament championship game against Olympic. David Kasanganay led Ardrey Kell with 13.
East Burke girls 69, East Rutherford 54: Josie Hise and Savannah Coble had 17 points each and Brooke Arney 14 for East Burke (22-3), which advanced to Friday’s conference championship game against Kings Mountain. The final begins at 6 p.m. at East Rutherford. Wednesday, East’s Osha Makerson had a game-high 22.
