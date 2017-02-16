Gallery: Southwestern 4A semifinals

Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, front, attempts to hold onto the ball as Rocky River's Jaden Springer, back, attempts to strip it during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates drives into the lane for two-points as Rocky River's Anthony Salley III, back to camera, attempts to draw a charge on the play during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, right, attempts to block a shot by Rocky River's Jaden Springer, left, during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Chase Morrisette-Barnett, left and teammate D.J. Little, right, force Rocky River's Jaden Springer, center, to pass out of a double team during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, center, looks to pass the ball off to a teammate as Rocky River's Elijah Sidbury, left and Mikey Maddox, right, double team during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, right, drives into the lane for a shot as Rocky River's Anthony Salley III, left, attempts to draw the charge during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, left, drives into the lane for a shot as Rocky River's Raquan Brown, right, looks on during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
East Meck's TiReq Morrow, center, drives to the basket for a shot as Independence's Chase Fairfax, right, applies pressure during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
East Meck's Jared Dowless, left, draws a foul on Independence's Justyn Hamilton, right, as he drives to the basket during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
East Meck's Jared Dowless, right, is called for a charge as Independence's Victor Tshiona, left, falls backward during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Independence's Raja Milton, left, fights for control of a loose ball with East Meck's TiReq Morrow, right, during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Independence's Matthew Statile, left, releases a reverse layup as East Meck's Zach Payne, left, attempts to block the shot during Southwestern 4A boys semifinals action at Myers Park High School on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
