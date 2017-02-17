Friday’s Girls Roundup: Rocky River girls end Butler’s win streak, take Southwestern 4A title

Elevator
↑East Burke: Cavs girls going into playoffs on a big roll. East has won 14 straight, including Friday’s 86-55 win over Kings Mountain in the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A championship. Josie Hines had 19 and Kieran Smith 15 for East Burke (23-3).
↑Rocky River girls: Ended Butler’s 16-game win streak with a 62-37 win in the Southwestern 4A tournament championship
↑Ardrey Kell girls: beat South Meck to win the SoMeck 8 conference championship. Knights have had seven straight season with at least 20 wins. Deniyah Lutz had 14 to lead Ardrey Kell to 42-39 win Friday. A’Lea Gilbert led South with 13.
↑Tolonda Rose, Hickory Ridge: Coach of unbeaten regular-season, conference tournament champs named South Piedmont coach of the year. Rose led her team to its first regular-season and tournament championship in the school’s 10-year history.
Friday’s Top Performers
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 23 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 62-32 win over Hough in the MECKA championship. Lawrence, a sophomore guard, was named tournament MVP. Junior teammate Ahlana Smith added 10 points and five rebounds.
Gabby Smith, Jiera Shears, Nia Daniels, Hickory Ridge: Smith had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in a 70-50 win over Central Cabarrus in the South Piedmont 3A championship game. Shears had 18 points, four assists. Daniels had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals as Sweet 16 No. 2 Hickory Ridge remained unbeaten, beating No. 11 Central Cabarrus. Mahaley Holit, her school’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, led Central with 17 points.
Tanaja Stevenson, Monroe: 26 points in the Rocky River 2A championship game. Monroe (21-4) beat Parkwood (17-8) 76-69. Molly Setliff had 18 for Parkwood.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 6 Providence Day 58, Charlotte Latin 31: Janelle Bailey, a McDonald’s All-American, had 20 points and junior point guard Kennedy Boyd as Providence Day handled Latin to advance to next week’s N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A semifinals. Providence Day limited Latin to 11 points in the second half. Claudia Dickey led the Hawks with 17.
