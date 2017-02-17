Friday’s regional boys’ HS basketball summaries 02.17.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
SOUTHWESTERN 4A FINAL
NO. 1 BUTLER 62, NO. 3 INDEPENDENCE 37
Butler 19. 14. 15. 14. 62
Indy 8. 11. 10. 8. 37
Butler: Zane Rankin 15, Tarique Stowe 11, D. J. Little 11, Carter 8,Gates 6, Barnett 5, Stitt 3, Gibson 2, Rivera 1.
Independence: Statile 8, Tshiona 7, Bonar 5, Johnson 5, McKee 4, Fairfax 3, Milton 2, Hamilton 2, Scheck 1.
Records: Butler 26-0 3 conference championships in a row; Independence 21-6
MECKA CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 2 NORTH MECK 71, NO. 11 VANCE 60
Vance 12 15 5 28 -- 60
North Meck 17 13 11 30 -- 71
VANCE 60 -- Hamilton 21, Neal 10
NORTH MECK 71 -- Lowery 15, Sherman 12, Worthy 11
NO. 7 PROVIDENCE DAY 63, ARDEN CHRIST SCHOOL 57
Christ School 17 11 18 11 57
Providence Day 22 16 12 13 63
CS: Harge 4, Fleming 9, Matt Halvorsen 21, Mckay 2, Ring 2, High 7, Justice Ajogbor 12
PDS: Devon Dotson 21, Trey Wertz 16, Isaac Suffren 13, Wood 3, John Miralia 10
Records: PDS: (23-10) CS: (22-11)
Notable: Dotson 21p, 5r, 7a; Wertz 16p, 4r, 2a; Suffren 13p, 7r, 3s; Miralia 10p, 5r; PDS advances to next Friday's Final Four against the winner of Wesleyan / Ravenscroft game which is at 2pm Saturday. .
NO. 12 CANNON 53, NO. 9 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 52
Cannon School 14 6 16 17-- 57
Charlotte Christian 10 10 21 11 -- 41
Cannon School 53– Qon Murphy 13, Jairus Hamilton 12, Cory Deveaux 10, McKenzie 4, Johnson 4, Parker 4, Hendrix 3, Cox 3
Charlotte Christian 52 – JC Tharrington 14, BJ Mack 10, Peterson 8, Preston 8, Mason 6, Bennett 5, Sweder 1
Records: Cannon School 20-11
NO. 13 LINCOLN CHARTER 77, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 48
Lincoln Charter 77 CSD 48
Lincoln Charter 17 20 19 21 77
CSD 9 15 12 12 48
Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 22, London England 13, Kody Shubert 12, Jehlon Johnson 10, Gabriel 8, Holm 5, Mayfield 3, Martin 3, Davis, Collonia, Stewart, McCall,
CSD: Joey Knox 13, Bandon Ellington 13, Alexander 5, Renshaw 4, Christian 4,
Notable: LCS is Conference Champions and Conference Tournament Champions 3 years in a row; Levontae Knox 22 pts. 11 rebounds 3 assist 2 steals; Jehlon Johnson 10 pts. 12 rebounds 2 blocks
THE REST
BIG SOUTH 2A/3A CHAMPIONSHIP
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 81, SOUTH POINT 69
LNC 13 15 26 27 81
SP 10 19 17 23 69
LNC: Cracknell 33, Reed 17, Hickert 15, Allen 8, Watts 2,
South Point: Zieske 23, Johal 14, Muse 14, Nueman 8, Cason 5, Baker 3, Dyer 5
Notable: LNC wins its 2 conference tournament in program history; For the conference tournament Troy Cracknell avg 28.6pts (3games); Grayson Hickert avg 21.3 (3games)
SOUTHERN CAROLINA CHAMPIONSHIP
WEDDINGTON 64, MARVIN RIDGE 33
Weddington 10 10 23 21 - 64
Marvin Ridge 8 5 9 11 - 33
Weddington: Davidson 6, Peeler 5, Havens 2, Litton 8, Sergeant 2, Brimigion 4, Applegate 4, Corey Davis 16, Livingston 1, Haughton 2, Dixon 4, Ryan Schwieger 10
Marvin Ridge: Vogt 2, Brown 5, Carnohan 1, Ryan 3, Cardwell 6, Jones 2, Storlic 2, Berrey 4, Sullivan 5, Bohannan 3.
Notable: Weddington is now 19-7 and won the Southern Carolina Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship. It is the fourth consecutive tournament championship and third regular season title in the last four years.
Comments