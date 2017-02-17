High School Sports

February 17, 2017 11:07 PM

Friday’s regional boys’ HS basketball summaries 02.17.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

SWEET 16 RESULTS

SOUTHWESTERN 4A FINAL

NO. 1 BUTLER 62, NO. 3 INDEPENDENCE 37

Butler 19. 14. 15. 14. 62

Indy 8. 11. 10. 8. 37

Butler: Zane Rankin 15, Tarique Stowe 11, D. J. Little 11, Carter 8,Gates 6, Barnett 5, Stitt 3, Gibson 2, Rivera 1.

Independence: Statile 8, Tshiona 7, Bonar 5, Johnson 5, McKee 4, Fairfax 3, Milton 2, Hamilton 2, Scheck 1.

Records: Butler 26-0 3 conference championships in a row; Independence 21-6

MECKA CHAMPIONSHIP

NO. 2 NORTH MECK 71, NO. 11 VANCE 60

Vance 12 15 5 28 -- 60

North Meck 17 13 11 30 -- 71

VANCE 60 -- Hamilton 21, Neal 10

NORTH MECK 71 -- Lowery 15, Sherman 12, Worthy 11

NO. 7 PROVIDENCE DAY 63, ARDEN CHRIST SCHOOL 57

Christ School 17 11 18 11 57

Providence Day 22 16 12 13 63

CS: Harge 4, Fleming 9, Matt Halvorsen 21, Mckay 2, Ring 2, High 7, Justice Ajogbor 12

PDS: Devon Dotson 21, Trey Wertz 16, Isaac Suffren 13, Wood 3, John Miralia 10

Records: PDS: (23-10) CS: (22-11)

Notable: Dotson 21p, 5r, 7a; Wertz 16p, 4r, 2a; Suffren 13p, 7r, 3s; Miralia 10p, 5r; PDS advances to next Friday's Final Four against the winner of Wesleyan / Ravenscroft game which is at 2pm Saturday. .

NO. 12 CANNON 53, NO. 9 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 52

Cannon School 14 6 16 17-- 57

Charlotte Christian 10 10 21 11 -- 41

Cannon School 53– Qon Murphy 13, Jairus Hamilton 12, Cory Deveaux 10, McKenzie 4, Johnson 4, Parker 4, Hendrix 3, Cox 3

Charlotte Christian 52 – JC Tharrington 14, BJ Mack 10, Peterson 8, Preston 8, Mason 6, Bennett 5, Sweder 1

Records: Cannon School 20-11

NO. 13 LINCOLN CHARTER 77, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 48

Lincoln Charter 77 CSD 48

Lincoln Charter 17 20 19 21 77

CSD 9 15 12 12 48

Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 22, London England 13, Kody Shubert 12, Jehlon Johnson 10, Gabriel 8, Holm 5, Mayfield 3, Martin 3, Davis, Collonia, Stewart, McCall,

CSD: Joey Knox 13, Bandon Ellington 13, Alexander 5, Renshaw 4, Christian 4,

Notable: LCS is Conference Champions and Conference Tournament Champions 3 years in a row; Levontae Knox 22 pts. 11 rebounds 3 assist 2 steals; Jehlon Johnson 10 pts. 12 rebounds 2 blocks

THE REST

BIG SOUTH 2A/3A CHAMPIONSHIP

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 81, SOUTH POINT 69

LNC 13 15 26 27 81

SP 10 19 17 23 69

LNC: Cracknell 33, Reed 17, Hickert 15, Allen 8, Watts 2,

South Point: Zieske 23, Johal 14, Muse 14, Nueman 8, Cason 5, Baker 3, Dyer 5

Notable: LNC wins its 2 conference tournament in program history; For the conference tournament Troy Cracknell avg 28.6pts (3games); Grayson Hickert avg 21.3 (3games)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDDINGTON 64, MARVIN RIDGE 33

Weddington 10 10 23 21 - 64

Marvin Ridge 8 5 9 11 - 33

Weddington: Davidson 6, Peeler 5, Havens 2, Litton 8, Sergeant 2, Brimigion 4, Applegate 4, Corey Davis 16, Livingston 1, Haughton 2, Dixon 4, Ryan Schwieger 10

Marvin Ridge: Vogt 2, Brown 5, Carnohan 1, Ryan 3, Cardwell 6, Jones 2, Storlic 2, Berrey 4, Sullivan 5, Bohannan 3.

Notable: Weddington is now 19-7 and won the Southern Carolina Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship. It is the fourth consecutive tournament championship and third regular season title in the last four years.

High School Sports

