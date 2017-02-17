Gallery: Southwestern 4A championship games

The Butler Bulldogs celebrate their victory over the Independence Patriots in the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates throws down a one-handed dunk during Southwestern 4A championship game action against the Independence Patriots at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, center, drives into the lane for a shot as Independence Patriots Matthew Smith, left, looks to make a block during Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Looking on is Patriots Justyn Hamilton, right. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Zane Rankin throws down a two-handed dunk against the Independence Patriots during Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, center, looks to pass to a teammate as Independence Patriots Andra' McKee, left, wraps him up during Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Independence Patriots Justyn Hamilton, right, looks on during Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, left, looks to pass to a teammate as Independence Patriots Justyn Hamilton, right, applies defensive pressure during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Zane Rankin drives into the lane for a shot against the Independence Patriots during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Omega Stitt, center, drives past the Independence Patriots defense for a shot in the lane during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Brayden Dixon, left, fights to get a shot off around Independence Patriots Chea Johnson, right, during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, center, fights his way into the lane as the Independence Patriots defense converges during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. The Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 62-37.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Ariana Nance runs to a teammate to celebrate the team's victory over the Butler Bulldogs in the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Cianie Jallah, left and Ariana Nance, right, celebrate the team's victory over the Butler Bulldogs in the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Andresia Alexander, left, drives to the basket as Butler Bulldogs Noura Abotaleb, right, looks to make the block during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Cianie Jallah, front/center, takes a hard foul from Butler Bulldogs Jiani Bryant, top/center during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Courtney Meadows, center/left, splits the Butler Bulldogs defense on a drive to the basket during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Ariana Nance, left, shoots a jumper from the outside as Butler Bulldogs Meghan Flowers, right, looks to make a block during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Cianie Jallah looks to regain control of a loose ball as the Butler Bulldogs defense converges during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rocky River's Shakeila Carter smiles as she runs to the team's bench celebrating the team's play against the Butler Bulldogs during the Southwestern 4A championship game action at Myers Park High School on Friday, February 17, 2017. Rocky River defeated Butler 56-34.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com