Lady Ravens win Southwestern 4A

The Rocky River Lady Ravens defeated Butler in the Southwestern 4A championship on Friday at Myers Park High School 56-34.
Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

Mitchell Greathouse, a Freedom High senior who was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy at 9 months old, donned the jersey of his favorite team and entered the game. As players from Freedom and rival Patton High stood and cheered, Greathouse passed to Freedom senior Niguel Moore, who took a dribble and scored.

