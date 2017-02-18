Saturday’s high school basketball summaries 02.18.17

Boys Results
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 70, CALVARY BAPTIST 62
Carmel 15 26 12 17 70
Calvary 15 18 13 16 62
Carmel: Donovan Gregory 29, Myles Pierre 12, Marten Maide 10
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 79, FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 58
FA: 12 9 19 18 58
CFA: 21 21 17 20 79
FA: Demetrius Jones: 17, E Izunabor 7, John Michael Wright 23, W Onyeodi 9
CFA: Stephen Edoka 13, Brody Madiera 4, Weston Edwards 12, Strah Rajic 14, Lazar Popovich 11, Amiri Waddell 17, Jaylon Carr 2, Amara Morris 6
Notable: CFA with 5 players in double figures, Amiri Waddell 17 pts 11 rebounds, Stephen Edoka 13 Pts 9 rebounds.
GASTON DAY 88, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 40
Gaston Day 27 21 18 22 88
Asheville Christian 10 16 10 4 40
Gaston Day: Demilade Adelekun 27, Quan McCluney 14, Nate Hinton 13, Brandon Reeves 11, MJ Armstrong 10, Brooks Reiber 5, Ty Owens 2, Bailey Gardin 2
Asheville Christian: Max Spurling 11, Chris Clayton 10, Justin Tene 8, Ethan Hefner 7, Caleb Mills 4
Record: Gaston Day 23-3
Girls Results
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 55, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 50
Carmel Christian 11 12 18 14 -- 55
Asheville Christian 11 19 9 11 -- 50
Carmel Christian 55 -- Christiana McLean 20, Carrie Barnett 11, Ashlynn Dotson 10, Jones 8, Cunningham 6
Asheville Christian 50 -- Brantley Compton 10, Caroline Sikkink 10, Newton 8, Barker 7, Condra 6, Lanter 4, King 3, Ausbrooks 2
Notable: Christiana McLean had 20 points 11 rebounds 7 steals 5 assist; Carrie Barnett had 11 points 11 rebounds 4 assist; Ashlynn Dotson had 10 points 5 steals 4 rebounds
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 69, VILLAGE CHRISTIAN 26
CFA Academy 20 17 19 12- 69
Village Christian 7 9 5 5 -26
CFA Academy- 69 Shamani Stafford 11, Zaria Wright 20, Jalisa Rushing 2,Jessy Leak 15, Camille Small 9, Veronika Brooks 10, Alivia Spencer 2
Village Christian- 26 Trinity Packer 7, Makayla Kimble 4, Chloe McGlown 2, Samantha Spooner 5, Diana Debnam 2, Dakota Thompson 4, Taylor Fairclough 2
Records: CFA 26-5
Notable: Zaria Wright- 20 points, 3 assists,5 steals, 3 rebounds, 1 block. Wright now has 2,968 career points for CFA Academy; Veronika Brooks- 10 points,6 rebounds,1 block; Shamani Stafford- 11 points, 7 assists, 5 steals; Jessyka Leak- 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Ojai Brooks- 6 assists, 4 steals, 0 turnovers; Camille Small- 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks
DAVIDSON DAY 77, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 59
DDS Maya Caldwell 11 3 25 Anika Riley 9 3 21 Parker Tompkins 7 3 17 Sinclair 2 1 9 Wiles 2 0 4 Tejeda 0 1 1
FCA La'anya Mack 8 5 21 Kirkland 3 2 13 Davis 2 3 7 Williams 1 1 8 Antonova 2 1 8 Pittman 1 0 2
Notable: Anika Riley scores career high 21 and adds 9 rebounds 8 assist 4 steals; Quarterfinal of NCISAA 2A state tournament. DDS now 23-3
