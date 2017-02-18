Saturday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory’s huge game pushes Cougars to Final Four

Elevator
↑Area private school boys teams: In 2A, three of the Final Four teams are from the area: Carmel Christian in southeast Charlotte, Concord First Assembly, and Gaston Day. In 3A, Concord’s Cannon School is in and Providence Day is in the semis for the third straight year.
↑Area private school girls teams: In 2A, Carmel Christian rookie coach Ashley McGuirt has her team in the semifinals. The Cougars will be joined in the 2A semifinals by Davidson Day and Concord First Assembly. In 3A, reigning state champ Providence Day is in the Final Four again.
↑Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter; Ryan Schwieger, Weddington: Shubert, a junior point guard, was named Southern Piedmont 1A player of the year by conference coaches. Schwieger, a Princeton recruit, won the same award in the Southern Carolina 3A. Schwieger has won the award in back-to-back seasons.
↑North Stanly: beat Albemarle 70-46 in the Uwharrie Athletic 1A conference tournament championship game Friday. North has won 16 straight games.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Dami Adelekun, Gaston Day: 6-foot-8 sophomore had a career-high 27 points, plus 13 rebounds in an 88-40 win over Asheville Christian.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 70-62 win over Calvary Day in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals. Myles Pierre had 12 points and Marten Maide 10 in the win.
Anika Riley, Davidson Day girls: career-high 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 77-59 win over Freedom Christian in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals. Teammates Maya Caldwell (25 points) and Parker Tompkins (17) had strong games.
Amiri Waddell, Concord First Assembly: 17 points, 11 rebounds in a 79-58 win over Fayetteville Academy in the N.C. 2A Independent Schools state playoffs.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: 20 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in a 69-26 win over Village Christian in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals. Wright now has 2,968 career points heading into Friday’s semifinal against Davidson Day.
Saturday’s Roundup
Carmel Christian girls 55 Asheville Christian 50: Carmel advanced to next week’s NCISAA 2A Final Four, rallying from 30-23 down at halftime. Christiana McLean had 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Carrie Bennett had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. And Ashlynn Dotson added 10 points, five steals and four rebounds.
Concord First Assembly 79, Fayetteville Academy 58: First Assembly (22-10) advanced to Friday’s NCISAA 2A semifinals with a comfortable win at home. First Assembly limited Fayetteville Academy to nine points in the second quarter, bolting to a 42-21 halftime lead. Stephen Edoka had 13 points and nine rebounds for CFA. Fayetteville got 23 points from John Michael Wright and 17 from Demetrius Jones.
Gaston Day 88, Asheville Christian 40: Gaston Day (23-3) won its 14th straight game in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals. The Spartans led 27-10 after the first quarter. Quan McCluney had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists. Nate Hinton had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. MJ Armstrong and Brandon Reeves had 10 points each. Max Spurling led Asheville Christian with 11.
NCISAA Boys Quarterfinal Scores/Semifinal Results
1A Quarterfinals: Victory Christian at Burlington School; United Faith at Northwood Temple; Greenfield School 87, Wayne Country Day 70; Trinity Christian 77, Cape Fear Christian 48
1A semifinals Friday at Covenant Day: Burlington/Victory vs. Northwood/United, 5:30; Greenfield (23-10) vs. Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30
2A Quarterfinals: Gaston Day 88, Asheville Christian 40; Village Christian 79, Carolina Day 58; Carmel Christian 70, Calvary Day 62; Concord First Assembly 79, Fayetteville Academy 58
2A semifinals Friday at Gaston Day: Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Village Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (21-10), 8:30 p.m.
3A Quarterfinals: Greensboro Day 61, High Point Christian 50; Cannon School 53, Charlotte Christian 52; Providence Day 63, Christ School 57; Wesleyan Christian 81, Raleigh Ravenscroft 60
3A semifinals Friday at Charlotte Country Day: Cannon (20-11) vs. Greensboro Day (31-3), 4; Providence Day (23-10) vs. Wesleyan Christian (27-4), 7 p.m.
NCISAA Girls Quarterfinal Scores/Semifinal Results
1A Quarterfinals: Neuse Christian 75, Ridgecroft School 37; Burlington School d. Statesville Christian, score NA; Trinity Chrisitan 67, Wayne Country Day 44; Northwood Temple 70, Halifax Academy 41
1A semifinals Friday at Covenant Day: Neuse Christian (24-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4; Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Northwood Temple (25-8), 7
2A Girls Quarterfinals: Carolina Day 70, Fayetteville Christian 40; Carmel Christian 55, Asheville Christian 50; Concord First Assembly 57, Village Christian 26; Davidson Day 77, Freedom Christian 59
2A semifinals Friday at Gaston Day: Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4; Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7
3A Girls Quarterfinals: Providence Day 58, Charlotte Latin 31; Rabun Gap 59, Ravenscroft 56; Greensboro Day 62, Hickory Grove 58; Wesleyan Christian 59, Forsyth Country Day 37
3A semifinals Friday at Charlotte Country Day: Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30; Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. Wesleyan Christian (23-6), 5:30
