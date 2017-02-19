Two new teams join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys’ poll this week

Weddington and Lake Norman Charter, two teams that have previously been ranked in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, are back this week.
Weddington (19-7) has won seven games in a row, including the Southern Carolinas conference tournament championship last week.
Lake Norman Charter (19-7) won the Big South 2A/3A tournament last week. It has won five straight games.
Boys Poll
Rk.
School (class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
26-0
1
2.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
21-3
2
3.
Cox Mill (3A)
21-6
6
4.
Providence Day (IND)
23-10
7
5.
Independence (4A)
21-6
3
6.
Concord Robinson (3A)
18-7
4
7.
Mallard Creek (4A)
18-7
5
8.
Lincolnton (2A)
23-1
8
9.
Cannon (IND)
20-11
12
10.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
22-8
9
11.
Vance (4A)
21-6
11
12.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
22-2
13
13.
Olympic (4A)
19-7
16
14.
Forest Hills (2A)
22-4
10
15.
Weddington (3A)
19-7
NR
16.
Lake Norman Charter (2A)
19-7
NR
Dropped out: Fort Mill (3A, 19-6); Lake Norman (4A, 19-7). Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (3A, 19-7); East Lincoln (2A, 18-8)
