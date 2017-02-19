High School Sports

February 19, 2017 5:00 PM

Ardrey Kell, Rocky River girls jump in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Ardrey Kell and Rocky River won conference tournament championships last week -- and have made jumps in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.

Ardrey Kell won the SoMeck 8 conference title and moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Rocky River jumped from No. 13 to No. 8 after winning the Southwestern 4A conference tournament championship.

Girls Poll

Rk.

School (class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

25-0

1

2.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

26-0

2

3.

Davidson Day (IND)

23-3

3

4.

North Iredell (3A)

26-0

4

5.

Ashbrook (3A)

24-2

5

6.

Providence Day (IND)

23-4

6

7.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

21-6

10

8.

Rocky River (4A)

19-7

13

9.

Butler (4A)

21-6

7

10.

Hough (4A)

21-5

8

11.

Berry (4A)

18-5

9

12.

Monroe (2A)

21-4

15

13.

Central Cabarrus (3A)

23-4

11

14.

Rock Hill (5A)

20-5

12

15.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

18-9

14

16.

Pine Lake Prep (1A)

24-2

16

Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 18-7); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 19-3); Forestview (3A, 18-7); Cuthbertson (3A, 18-8)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lady Ravens win Southwestern 4A

View more video

Sports Videos