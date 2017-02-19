Ardrey Kell, Rocky River girls jump in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll

Ardrey Kell and Rocky River won conference tournament championships last week -- and have made jumps in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.
Ardrey Kell won the SoMeck 8 conference title and moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Rocky River jumped from No. 13 to No. 8 after winning the Southwestern 4A conference tournament championship.
Girls Poll
Rk.
School (class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
25-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
26-0
2
3.
Davidson Day (IND)
23-3
3
4.
North Iredell (3A)
26-0
4
5.
Ashbrook (3A)
24-2
5
6.
Providence Day (IND)
23-4
6
7.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
21-6
10
8.
Rocky River (4A)
19-7
13
9.
Butler (4A)
21-6
7
10.
Hough (4A)
21-5
8
11.
Berry (4A)
18-5
9
12.
Monroe (2A)
21-4
15
13.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
23-4
11
14.
Rock Hill (5A)
20-5
12
15.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
18-9
14
16.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
24-2
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 18-7); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 19-3); Forestview (3A, 18-7); Cuthbertson (3A, 18-8)
Comments