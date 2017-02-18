Charlotte-area high school basketball players of the week

Boys
Troy Cracknell, Lake Norman Charter: School-record 33 points in Friday’s 81-69 win over South Point in the Big South 2A/3A tournament championship game. Cracknell made 17 of 18 free-throw attempts. He averaged 28.6 points during the league tournament.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 70-62 win against Calvary Day in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals Saturday.
Josh Searcy, East Rutherford: 24 points, nine rebounds in Friday’s 77-66 win over Shelby in the South Mountain Athletic conference tournament championship. East Rutherford is 26-0.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: He made a 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Friday’s Southern District 7 2A championship game against arch rival East Lincoln into overtime. Surratt had 37 points in a 93-91 win.
Vaud Worthy, North Mecklenburg: He had 11 points and seven assists in the Vikings’ tournament championship win against Vance. Worthy was named MECKA tournament MVP.
Girls
Grace Canella, Maiden: Game-high 37 points in 71-65 win against East Lincoln in Southern District 7 2A championship game Friday.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: 27 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds, three steals in a 66-46 win over Durham Academy in the first round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs last week.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: She had 23 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 62-32 win over Hough in the MECKA championship. Lawrence, a sophomore guard, was named tournament MVP.
Evonna McGill, Ashbrook: She had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 63-44 win over North Gaston in the Big South 2A/3A championship game Friday. McGill made 11 of 16 shots and Ashbrook won its first conference tournament championship since 1984.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly: 20 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in a 69-26 win over Village Christian in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals Saturday.
