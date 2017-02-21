Tuesday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries 02.21.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 BUTLER 74, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 50
Butler 18 15 19 22 74
RJ Reynolds 11 10 13 16 50
BUTLER: D.J.Little 20, Zane Rankin 13, Tarique Stowe 10 , Gates 9, Morrissette-Barnett 7, Jah'lil Carter 6, Stitt 3, Jalen Gibson 2, Wallace 2, Dixon 2.
RJ Reynolds: Arion Broadnax 21, Gaither 9, Henderson 9, Mensh 3, Borland 2, Murphy 2, Clemons 2, Coles 2
NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 66, EAST FORSYTH 64
East Forsyth 11 10 21 22 – 64
North Meck 9 20 23 14 – 66
EF: Jordan Roberson 21, Curtis Coleman 17, Shemar Watkins 11, Watson 8, Martin 5, Jones 2
NM: Terrell Sherman 18, Tristan Maxwell 15, Jae’Lyn Withers 15, Lowery 9, Worthy 7, Hairston 2
NO. 5 INDEPENDENCE 59, PINECREST 34
Pinecrest 9 8 3 14 -- 34
Independence 13 15 21 10 -- 59
Pinecrest 34– Haith 10, Jones 8, Johnson 7, Gillespie 2, Ardinger 6, Goins 1
Independence 59 – Smith 8, Bonar 5, Chea Johnson 10, Matthew Statile 11, Hamilton 5 ,Mobley 5 Milton 2, Grissett 2,Victor Tshiona 11
NO. 6 CONCORD ROBINSON 68, EAST GASTON 56
Robinson: 10 20 17 21 68
East Gaston: 20 9 11 16 56
Robinson: Lavar Batts Jr: 19p, 6r, 6a, Vi'Chon Means: 16p, 3r, Javonte Misenheimer: 10p, Jamari Roberts: 7p, 6r
East Gaston: R. Grice: 33p, S. Brown: 15p, C. Bridgewater: 12p
NO. 8 LINCOLNTON 95, LEXINGTON 75
Lincolnton 21 21 31 22 -- 95
Lexington 17 15 18 25 -- 75
Lincolnton 95 - Sage Surratt 34, Robbie Cowie 28, Yung Sherrill 14, Tyshawn Harris 6, Kris Robinson 4, Langdon Givens 4, Jeffrey Diaz 3, Skylar Evans 2,
Lexington 75 - Zephaniah Walker 20, Cameron Peoples 15, Derrick Dearmon 14, Adrian Craven 13, Will Lancaster 6, Jared Leverette 3, Saafir Craven 2, Marquise Jordan 2
Records: Lincolnton 24-1
Notable: Robbie Cowie from Lincolnton hit 4 3-pointers in 4th period Friday night, and 5 3-pointers in tonight's game vs Lexington for 9 3's in last 5 quarters of play. Cowie scored 21 points in the 2nd half Friday night, and 28 points in tonight's game.
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 88, WALKERTOWN 64
Lincoln Charter 25 20 25 20 88
Walkertown 18 9 13 22 64
Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 24, Levontae Knox 19, Jehlon Johnson 15, Kody Shubert 14, England 9, McCall 3, Stewart 2, Davis, Mayfield 2, Collonia, Martin
Walkertown: Jalen Cone 26, Denzel Hayes 10, Wells 8, Welch 5, Burgess 4,
Notable: Lincoln Charter Jackson Gabriel 24 pts. (6-11 3pt) 5 rebounds 4 assist 3 charges taken; Kody Subert 14 pts 13 assist 3 rebounds; Jehlon Johnson 15pts. 10rbs 5 blocks
NO. 14 FOREST HILLS 89, HENDERSONVILLE 65
Hendersonville -- 10 14 23 18 --65
Forest Hills 24 30 18 17 -- 89
HENDERSONVILLE -- Ensley 17, Beeker 15, Caulet 11, Hamrick 9, Goret 2, Landrum 5, Schilling 4
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 14, Tyrese Barbour 13, Jai Rorie 13, McLaughlin 8, Byrd 7, Horne 4, Richardson 4, K. Tyson 6, Owens 8, Coffie 8, J. Huntley 2, D. Huntley 2
Records: Forest Hills 23-4, Hendersonville 12-10
NOTABLE: Forest Hills will host Salisbury in the 2nd round Thursday at 7pm.
NO. 15 WEDDINGTON 74, ASHEVILLE REYNOLDS 66
Weddington 18 15 23 18 - 74
AC Reynolds 12 11 21 22 - 66
Weddington: Davidson 6, Peeler 2, Havens 4, Litton 8, Corey Davis 18, Dixon 3, Ryan Schwieger 33
AC Reynolds: Kaedin Robinson 25, Talbert 2, Isaiah Pruett 11, Hurst 6, Mease 2, Jack Keebler 12
Records: Weddington 20-7 moves on to 2nd round of the NCHSAA state playoffs
Notable: Ryan Schwieger passed Bennett Rutherford tonight for the all-time leading scorer in school history. The record was 1310 and Ryan has 1337 career points now.
NO. 16 LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 77, NORTH ROWAN 61
LNC 16 11 21 29 77
NR 12 11 16 22 61
LNC: Hickert 19 Cracknell 19, Allen 13, Reed 12, Watts 9, Martino 5
N.Rowan: Lentz 20, Scott 17, Goodlet 11, McCombs 6, Cuthberson 4, Cooke 3
Notable: LNCharter advances to the 2nd round of states and has won back to back 20 win seasons 1st time in school history.
THE REST
EAST LINCOLN 81, WEST STOKES 71
EL. 23 15 18 25 -- 81
WS. 13. 20. 12. 26 -- 71
EAST LINCOLN: Cameron Dollar 31 P 6 R, Coleson Leach 29 P, Sidney Dollar 10 P 5 R 7 A, Ben Zirkle 5, John Bean 3, Allden Horne 3, Alec Burleson 0, Michael DeMattia
WEST STOKES: Reid Fulk 16, Devin Hairston 14, Josh Turner 13, Isaac Spainhour 13, Noah Spainhour 9, Jacob Harris 6, Julius Smith 0
GREENSBORO DUDLEY 48, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 44
Dudley. 9 13 8 18 - 48
South Meck. 13 13 7 11 - 44
Dudley 48 - DJ Crossman 13, Josh Hopkins 10, Tim Boulware 16, Seagraves 6, Lynn 1, Cameron 2
South Meck 44 - Bryant Thomas 21, Derrick Walker 10, Williams 4, Newkirk 3, Jackson 4, Logan 2
Notable: Bryant Thomas - 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks. Bryant's 17th double double of the season.
HICKORY RIDGE 59, PATTON 50
Patton-- 13 14 15 8—50
Hickory Ridge--- 19 6 12 22—59
Patton-- Spurlin 23, Brawley 8, T. Causby 5, Wright, Ty Causby 1, Conley, Davis 7, Scott, Harlow 2, Eakin 4
Hickory Ridge-- Jarren Cottingham 15, Nick Ruggiero 14, Eli Cupples 11, Bell 9, Wimbish 2, Meertins, Thomas 2, Garner 2, Leary 2, Carlton 2, Wallace
Records: HR 20-7
PIEDMONT 66, CANTON PISGAH 55
Pisgah 12 16 9 18 55
Piedmont 20 12 13 21 66
Pisgah Wilke 10, Lovelace 5, Whitley 3, E. Long 12, Morgan 15, Long 2, Herbert 8
Piedmont Tanner Hucks 10, Fesmire 4, Price 8, Wright 2, Camden Baucom 18, Hunter Tyson 21, Eichensehr 3
Notable: Piedmont (16-10) gets first playoff victory in 4 years, 1st home playoff win since 1991.
QUEENS GRANT 56, ALLEGHANY 46
Queen's Grant - 12 10 18 16 - 56
Alleghany - 13 14 6 12 - 46
Queen's Grant (13-10) - Terron Dixon 21, Jah'Quez Sanders 10, Harvey 8, Chapman 8, Owens 6, Murphy 3
Alleghany (22-4) - Hunter Todd 13, Austin Hawkins 11, Hanks 9, Edwards 6, Rife 4, Roten 2, Pope 1
