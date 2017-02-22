Second round NCHSAA western N.C. high school basketball playoff pairings

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27 Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

4:20 Mecklenburg Co. cancer screenings mishandled

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

1:24 AJ is Jimmie Johnson the best?

0:49 Panthers RB Mike Tolbert still not over Super Bowl loss