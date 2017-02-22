Second round NCHSAA western N.C. high school basketball playoff pairings

BOYS
CLASS 4A WEST
Richmond Senior (20-6) at Butler (27-0)
Rocky River (17-10) at Greensboro Dudley (15-9)
Northwest Guilford (21-5) at North Mecklenburg (23-3)
Greensboro Smith (18-9) at West Forsyth (25-2)
Independence (22-6) at Southwest Guilford (23-3)
Greensboro Page (18-9) at Lake Norman (20-7)
High Point Central (16-9) at Hoke County (21-6)
Mount Tabor (22-6) at McDowell (25-2)
CLASS 3A WEST
Piedmont (16-10) at Morganton Freedom (25-2)
Crest (11-15) at South Point (16-10)
Jay M. Robinson (19-7) at North Buncombe (19-7)
Marvin Ridge (17-11) at Weddington (20-7)
West Rowan (18-9) at Cox Mill (22-6)
Hickory Ridge (20-7) at Kings Mountain (18-9)
Fred T. Foard (11-15) at Hickory (22-6)
Asheville Clyde Erwin (16-9) at North Henderson 25-3)
CLASS 2A WEST
Hunter Huss (19-7) at East Rutherford (27-0)
Wilkes Central (18-9) at High Point Andrews (18-8)
West Caldwell (18-7) at Swannanoa Owen (22-5)
Salisbury (15-7) at Forest Hills (23-4)
Shelby (22-5) at Thomasville (23-3)
Trinity Wheatmore (19-8) at Lake Norman Charter (20-7)
Randleman (15-10) at North Surry (23-4)
East Lincoln (19-8) at Lincolnton (24-1)
CLASS 1A WEST
Albemarle (16-10) at Swain County (23-3)
Pine Lake Prep (15-11) at Mount Airy (22-6)
Hayesville (13-13) at Avery County (22-4)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-11) at North Stanly (20-7)
Rosman (19-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-3)
Queens Grant (13-10) at Community School of Davidson (20-8)
Cherokee (19-8) at West Montgomery (17-8)
Mountain Island Charter (15-9) at Lincoln Charter (25-4)
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day School)
Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30
Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30
Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4
Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, noon
GIRLS
CLASS 4A WEST
Southwest Guilford (20-7) at Mallard Creek (26-0)
Mooresville (18-10) at Rocky River (20-7)
West Forsyth (23-5) at Watauga (19-8)
Southeast Guilford (17-9) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-3)
Pfafftown Reagan (21-6) at Northwest Guilford (25-2)
Greensboro Dudley (17-10) at Skyland T.C. Roberson (18-8)
Hough (22-5) at Greensboro Page (20-7)
North Mecklenburg (17-9) at Ardrey Kell (22-6)
CLASS 3A WEST
Southwestern Randolph (17-9) at Morganton Freedom (26-1)
North Henderson (12-14) at Kings Mountain (18-8)
Central Cabarrus (24-4) at Asheville Clyde Erwin (21-5)
Hickory (20-6) at North Iredell (27-0)
North Gaston (18-7) at Hickory Ridge (27-0)
Statesville (13-12) at Canton Pisgah (20-5)
Forestview (19-7) at Ledford (25-1)
Jesse Carson (21-6) at Ashbrook (25-2)
CLASS 2A WEST
East Rutherford (18-7) at Smoky Mountain (25-2)
Lincolnton (13-10) at Maiden (20-7)
Trinity (16-11) at East Burke (24-3)
Franklin (20-7) at Monroe (22-4)
Madison (20-7) at Salisbury (21-2)
Stuart Cramer (19-7) at North Wilkes (24-4)
R-S Central (22-5) at North Surry (22-5)
East Davidson (20-6) at Mountain Heritage (22-2)
CLASS 1A WEST
Mitchell (14-11) at Cherokee (24-2)
Murphy (26-2) at Pine Lake Prep (25-2)
Winston-Salem Atkins (21-6) at East Wilkes (20-7)
Lincoln Charter (19-7) at Mount Airy (25-2)
Robbinsville (16-11) at Gray Stone Day (23-2)
West Montgomery (20-4) at Hiwassee Dam (18-9)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-12) at South Davidson (23-3)
Chatham Central (19-7) at Avery County (21-7)
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day)
Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4
Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4
Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30
Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.m.
