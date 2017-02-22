High School Sports

February 22, 2017 12:49 PM

Second round NCHSAA western N.C. high school basketball playoff pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

BOYS

CLASS 4A WEST

Richmond Senior (20-6) at Butler (27-0)

Rocky River (17-10) at Greensboro Dudley (15-9)

Northwest Guilford (21-5) at North Mecklenburg (23-3)

Greensboro Smith (18-9) at West Forsyth (25-2)

Independence (22-6) at Southwest Guilford (23-3)

Greensboro Page (18-9) at Lake Norman (20-7)

High Point Central (16-9) at Hoke County (21-6)

Mount Tabor (22-6) at McDowell (25-2)

CLASS 3A WEST

Piedmont (16-10) at Morganton Freedom (25-2)

Crest (11-15) at South Point (16-10)

Jay M. Robinson (19-7) at North Buncombe (19-7)

Marvin Ridge (17-11) at Weddington (20-7)

West Rowan (18-9) at Cox Mill (22-6)

Hickory Ridge (20-7) at Kings Mountain (18-9)

Fred T. Foard (11-15) at Hickory (22-6)

Asheville Clyde Erwin (16-9) at North Henderson 25-3)

CLASS 2A WEST

Hunter Huss (19-7) at East Rutherford (27-0)

Wilkes Central (18-9) at High Point Andrews (18-8)

West Caldwell (18-7) at Swannanoa Owen (22-5)

Salisbury (15-7) at Forest Hills (23-4)

Shelby (22-5) at Thomasville (23-3)

Trinity Wheatmore (19-8) at Lake Norman Charter (20-7)

Randleman (15-10) at North Surry (23-4)

East Lincoln (19-8) at Lincolnton (24-1)

CLASS 1A WEST

Albemarle (16-10) at Swain County (23-3)

Pine Lake Prep (15-11) at Mount Airy (22-6)

Hayesville (13-13) at Avery County (22-4)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-11) at North Stanly (20-7)

Rosman (19-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-3)

Queens Grant (13-10) at Community School of Davidson (20-8)

Cherokee (19-8) at West Montgomery (17-8)

Mountain Island Charter (15-9) at Lincoln Charter (25-4)

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day School)

Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30

Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30

Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4

Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, noon　

GIRLS

CLASS 4A WEST

Southwest Guilford (20-7) at Mallard Creek (26-0)

Mooresville (18-10) at Rocky River (20-7)

West Forsyth (23-5) at Watauga (19-8)

Southeast Guilford (17-9) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-3)

Pfafftown Reagan (21-6) at Northwest Guilford (25-2)

Greensboro Dudley (17-10) at Skyland T.C. Roberson (18-8)

Hough (22-5) at Greensboro Page (20-7)

North Mecklenburg (17-9) at Ardrey Kell (22-6)

CLASS 3A WEST

Southwestern Randolph (17-9) at Morganton Freedom (26-1)

North Henderson (12-14) at Kings Mountain (18-8)

Central Cabarrus (24-4) at Asheville Clyde Erwin (21-5)

Hickory (20-6) at North Iredell (27-0)

North Gaston (18-7) at Hickory Ridge (27-0)

Statesville (13-12) at Canton Pisgah (20-5)

Forestview (19-7) at Ledford (25-1)

Jesse Carson (21-6) at Ashbrook (25-2)

CLASS 2A WEST

East Rutherford (18-7) at Smoky Mountain (25-2)

Lincolnton (13-10) at Maiden (20-7)

Trinity (16-11) at East Burke (24-3)

Franklin (20-7) at Monroe (22-4)

Madison (20-7) at Salisbury (21-2)

Stuart Cramer (19-7) at North Wilkes (24-4)

R-S Central (22-5) at North Surry (22-5)

East Davidson (20-6) at Mountain Heritage (22-2)

CLASS 1A WEST

Mitchell (14-11) at Cherokee (24-2)

Murphy (26-2) at Pine Lake Prep (25-2)

Winston-Salem Atkins (21-6) at East Wilkes (20-7)

Lincoln Charter (19-7) at Mount Airy (25-2)

Robbinsville (16-11) at Gray Stone Day (23-2)

West Montgomery (20-4) at Hiwassee Dam (18-9)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-12) at South Davidson (23-3)

Chatham Central (19-7) at Avery County (21-7)

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day)

Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4

Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4

Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30

Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lady Ravens win Southwestern 4A

View more video

Sports Videos