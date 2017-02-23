Thursday’s second round NCHSAA basketball playoff scores, Saturday’s third round pairings; updated 9:11 PM

BOYS
CLASS 4A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Butler 108, Richmond Senior 88
Rocky River 87, Greensboro Dudley 59
North Mecklenburg 90, Northwest Guilford 76
West Forsyth 93, Greensboro Smith 78
Southwest Guilford 67, Independence 64
Greensboro Page 66, Lake Norman 53
High Point Central (16-9) at Hoke County (21-6), 7
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (22-6) at McDowell (25-2), 6
Saturday’s third round games
Rocky River (18-10) at Butler (28-0)
North Mecklenburg (24-3) at West Forsyth (26-2)
Southwest Guilford (24-3) vs. Greensboro Page (19-9)
High Point Central-Hoke County winner vs. Winston Salem Mount Tabor-McDowell winner
CLASS 3A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Morganton Freedom 73, Piedmont 70
Crest (11-15) at South Point (16-10), 7
Jay M. Robinson 89, North Buncombe 74
Weddington 74, Marvin Ridge 59
Cox Mill 73, West Rowan 50
Kings Mountain 79, Hickory Ridge 69
Fred T. Foard (11-15) at Hickory (22-6), 7
North Henderson 73, Asheville Clyde Erwin 69
Saturday’s third round games
Morganton Freedom (26-2) vs. Crest-South Point winner
Jay M. Robinson (20-7) vs. Weddington (21-7)
Cox Mill (23-6) vs. Kings Mountain (19-9)
Fred T. Foard-Hickory winner vs. North Henderson (26-3)
CLASS 2A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
East Rutherford 67, Hunter Huss 50
Wilkes Central (18-9) at High Point Andrews (18-8), 7
West Caldwell (18-7) at Swannanoa Owen (22-5), 6:30
Forest Hills 81, Salisbury 79
Shelby 69, Thomasville 65
Lake Norman Charter 71, Trinity Wheatmore 46
North Surry 84, Randleman 68
Lincolnton 67, East Lincoln 56
Saturday’s third round games
East Rutherford (28-0) vs. Wilkes Central-High Point Andrews winner
West Caldwell-Swannanoa Owen winner vs. Forest Hills (24-4)
Shelby (23-5) vs. Lake Norman Charter (21-7)
North Surry (24-4) vs. Lincolnton (25-1)
CLASS 1A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Albemarle 58, Swain County 50
Pine Lake Prep (15-11) at Mount Airy (22-6), 8
Hayesville (13-13) at Avery County (22-4), 7:30
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 61, North Stanly 54
Rosman (19-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-3), 6
Queens Grant (13-10) at Community School of Davidson (20-8), 7
Cherokee (19-8) at West Montgomery (17-8), 7
Lincoln Charter 76, Mountain Island Charter 49
Saturday’s third round games
Albemarle vs. Pine Lake Prep-Mount Airy winner
Hayesville-Avery County winner vs. Winston Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11)
Rosman-Winston Salem Prep winner vs.Queens Grant-Community School of Davidson winner
Cherokee-West Montgomery winner vs. Lincoln Charter (26-4)
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day School)
Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30
Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30
Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4
Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, noon
GIRLS
CLASS 4A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Mallard Creek 52, Southwest Guilford 45
Rocky River 62, Mooresville 52
West Forsyth (23-5) at Watauga (19-8), 6
Southeast Guilford (17-9) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-3), 7
Pfafftown Reagan (21-6) at Northwest Guilford (25-2), 7
Greensboro Dudley (17-10) at Skyland T.C. Roberson (18-8), 7
Hough 46, Greensboro Page 36
Ardrey Kell 58, North Mecklenburg 47
Saturday’s third round games
Rocky River (21-7) at Mallard Creek (27-0)
West Forsyth-Watauga winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Winston Salem Reynolds winner
Pfafftown Reagan-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Greensboro Dudley-Skyland T.C. Roberson winner
Hough (23-5) vs. Ardrey Kell (23-6)
CLASS 3A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Southwestern Randolph (17-9) at Morganton Freedom (26-1), 6
North Henderson (12-14) at Kings Mountain (18-8), 6:30
Central Cabarrus 66, Asheville Clyde Erwin 61
North Iredell 56, Hickory 52
Hickory Ridge 67, North Gaston 33
Statesville (13-12) at Canton Pisgah (20-5), 6
Ledford 59, Forestview 31
Ashbrook 58, Jesse Carson 33
Saturday’s third round games
Southwestern Randolph-Morganton Freedom winner vs. North Henderson-Kings Mountain winner
Central Cabarrus (25-4) vs. North Iredell (28-0)
Hickory Ridge (28-0) vs. Statesville-Canton Pisgah winner
Ledford (26-1) vs. Ashbrook (26-2)
CLASS 2A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Smoky Mountain 55, East Rutherford 54
Maiden 61, Lincolnton 54
East Burke 58, Trinity 37
Monroe 68, Franklin 48
Madison 58, Salisbury 46
Stuart Cramer (19-7) at North Wilkes (24-4), 6
North Surry 68, R-S Central 50
East Davidson (20-6) at Mountain Heritage (22-2), 6
Saturday’s third round games
Smoky Mountain (26-2) vs. Maiden (21-7)
East Burke (25-3) vs. Monroe (23-4)
Madison vs. Stuart Cramer-North Wilkes winner
North Surry (23-5) vs. East Davidson-Mountain Heritage winner
CLASS 1A WEST
Thursday’s second round games
Mitchell (14-11) at Cherokee (24-2), 7
Murphy (26-2) at Pine Lake Prep (25-2), 7
Winston-Salem Atkins 71, East Wilkes 61
Lincoln Charter (19-7) at Mount Airy (25-2), 6:30
Gray Stone Day 49, Robbinsville 44
West Montgomery (20-4) at Hiwassee Dam (18-9), 7
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-12) at South Davidson (23-3), 6
Chatham Central (19-7) at Avery County (21-7), 6
Saturday’s third round games
Mitchell-Cherokee winner vs. Murphy-Pine Lake Prep winner
Winston Salem Atkins (23-6) vs. Lincoln Charter-Mount Airy winner
Gray Stone Day (23-2) vs. West Montgomery-Hiwassee Dam winner
Winston Salem Bishop McGuinness-South Davidson winner vs. Chatham Central-Avery County winner
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day)
Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4
Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4
Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30
Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.m.
Comments