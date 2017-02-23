High School Sports

February 23, 2017 8:00 PM

Thursday’s second round NCHSAA basketball playoff scores, Saturday’s third round pairings; updated 9:11 PM

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

BOYS

CLASS 4A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Butler 108, Richmond Senior 88

Rocky River 87, Greensboro Dudley 59

North Mecklenburg 90, Northwest Guilford 76

West Forsyth 93, Greensboro Smith 78

Southwest Guilford 67, Independence 64

Greensboro Page 66, Lake Norman 53

High Point Central (16-9) at Hoke County (21-6), 7

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (22-6) at McDowell (25-2), 6

Saturday’s third round games

Rocky River (18-10) at Butler (28-0)

North Mecklenburg (24-3) at West Forsyth (26-2)

Southwest Guilford (24-3) vs. Greensboro Page (19-9)

High Point Central-Hoke County winner vs. Winston Salem Mount Tabor-McDowell winner

CLASS 3A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Morganton Freedom 73, Piedmont 70

Crest (11-15) at South Point (16-10), 7

Jay M. Robinson 89, North Buncombe 74

Weddington 74, Marvin Ridge 59

Cox Mill 73, West Rowan 50

Kings Mountain 79, Hickory Ridge 69

Fred T. Foard (11-15) at Hickory (22-6), 7

North Henderson 73, Asheville Clyde Erwin 69

Saturday’s third round games

Morganton Freedom (26-2) vs. Crest-South Point winner

Jay M. Robinson (20-7) vs. Weddington (21-7)

Cox Mill (23-6) vs. Kings Mountain (19-9)

Fred T. Foard-Hickory winner vs. North Henderson (26-3)

CLASS 2A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

East Rutherford 67, Hunter Huss 50

Wilkes Central (18-9) at High Point Andrews (18-8), 7

West Caldwell (18-7) at Swannanoa Owen (22-5), 6:30

Forest Hills 81, Salisbury 79

Shelby 69, Thomasville 65

Lake Norman Charter 71, Trinity Wheatmore 46

North Surry 84, Randleman 68

Lincolnton 67, East Lincoln 56

Saturday’s third round games

East Rutherford (28-0) vs. Wilkes Central-High Point Andrews winner

West Caldwell-Swannanoa Owen winner vs. Forest Hills (24-4)

Shelby (23-5) vs. Lake Norman Charter (21-7)

North Surry (24-4) vs. Lincolnton (25-1)

CLASS 1A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Albemarle 58, Swain County 50

Pine Lake Prep (15-11) at Mount Airy (22-6), 8

Hayesville (13-13) at Avery County (22-4), 7:30

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 61, North Stanly 54

Rosman (19-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-3), 6

Queens Grant (13-10) at Community School of Davidson (20-8), 7

Cherokee (19-8) at West Montgomery (17-8), 7

Lincoln Charter 76, Mountain Island Charter 49

Saturday’s third round games

Albemarle vs. Pine Lake Prep-Mount Airy winner

Hayesville-Avery County winner vs. Winston Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11)

Rosman-Winston Salem Prep winner vs.Queens Grant-Community School of Davidson winner

Cherokee-West Montgomery winner vs. Lincoln Charter (26-4)

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day School)

Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30

Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30

Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4

Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, noon　

GIRLS

CLASS 4A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Mallard Creek 52, Southwest Guilford 45

Rocky River 62, Mooresville 52

West Forsyth (23-5) at Watauga (19-8), 6

Southeast Guilford (17-9) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-3), 7

Pfafftown Reagan (21-6) at Northwest Guilford (25-2), 7

Greensboro Dudley (17-10) at Skyland T.C. Roberson (18-8), 7

Hough 46, Greensboro Page 36

Ardrey Kell 58, North Mecklenburg 47

Saturday’s third round games

Rocky River (21-7) at Mallard Creek (27-0)

West Forsyth-Watauga winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Winston Salem Reynolds winner

Pfafftown Reagan-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Greensboro Dudley-Skyland T.C. Roberson winner

Hough (23-5) vs. Ardrey Kell (23-6)

CLASS 3A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Southwestern Randolph (17-9) at Morganton Freedom (26-1), 6

North Henderson (12-14) at Kings Mountain (18-8), 6:30

Central Cabarrus 66, Asheville Clyde Erwin 61

North Iredell 56, Hickory 52

Hickory Ridge 67, North Gaston 33

Statesville (13-12) at Canton Pisgah (20-5), 6

Ledford 59, Forestview 31

Ashbrook 58, Jesse Carson 33

Saturday’s third round games

Southwestern Randolph-Morganton Freedom winner vs. North Henderson-Kings Mountain winner

Central Cabarrus (25-4) vs. North Iredell (28-0)

Hickory Ridge (28-0) vs. Statesville-Canton Pisgah winner

Ledford (26-1) vs. Ashbrook (26-2)

CLASS 2A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Smoky Mountain 55, East Rutherford 54

Maiden 61, Lincolnton 54

East Burke 58, Trinity 37

Monroe 68, Franklin 48

Madison 58, Salisbury 46

Stuart Cramer (19-7) at North Wilkes (24-4), 6

North Surry 68, R-S Central 50

East Davidson (20-6) at Mountain Heritage (22-2), 6

Saturday’s third round games

Smoky Mountain (26-2) vs. Maiden (21-7)

East Burke (25-3) vs. Monroe (23-4)

Madison vs. Stuart Cramer-North Wilkes winner

North Surry (23-5) vs. East Davidson-Mountain Heritage winner

CLASS 1A WEST

Thursday’s second round games

Mitchell (14-11) at Cherokee (24-2), 7

Murphy (26-2) at Pine Lake Prep (25-2), 7

Winston-Salem Atkins 71, East Wilkes 61

Lincoln Charter (19-7) at Mount Airy (25-2), 6:30

Gray Stone Day 49, Robbinsville 44

West Montgomery (20-4) at Hiwassee Dam (18-9), 7

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-12) at South Davidson (23-3), 6

Chatham Central (19-7) at Avery County (21-7), 6

Saturday’s third round games

Mitchell-Cherokee winner vs. Murphy-Pine Lake Prep winner

Winston Salem Atkins (23-6) vs. Lincoln Charter-Mount Airy winner

Gray Stone Day (23-2) vs. West Montgomery-Hiwassee Dam winner

Winston Salem Bishop McGuinness-South Davidson winner vs. Chatham Central-Avery County winner

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day)

Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4

Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4

Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30

Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lady Ravens win Southwestern 4A

View more video

Sports Videos