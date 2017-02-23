Thursday’s girls high school basketball summaries 02.23.17

Sweet 16 results
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 52, SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 45
Mallard Creek 10 15 16 11 -- 52
Southwest Guilford 11 11 20 3 -- 45
MALLARD CREEK 52-- Janay Sanders 11, Davis 2, Richardson 4, Lawrence 8, Ahlana Smith 21, Price 6
Southwest Guilford 45-- LaShonda Monk 22, Lauren Carter 13, Price 8, Bryant 2
Records: Mallard Creek 27-0
Elevator Up: Junior, Ahlana Smith, scored 21 points and had 5 rebounds. Lady Mavericks defense held the Cowgirls to 3 points in the 4th quarter.
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 67, NORTH GASTON 33
Hickory Ridge 18 19 12 18 -- 67
North Gaston 8 8 8 9 -- 33
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 22, Gabby Smith 10, Ji. Shears 7, R. Neal 7, Wagner 6, S. Jones 4, D. Neal 4, Dorsey 3, Johnson 2, G. Jones 2
North Gaston Spencer Britton 12, Sarah Grace Hayes 12, Good 3, Baldwin 2, Long 2, Simmons 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 28 - 0, 18 -0; North Gaston 18-8, 12-2
Notable: Hicckory Ridge was lead by Nia Daniels with 22 points 12 rebounds
NO. 7 ARDREY KELL 58, NORTH MECKLENBURG 47
AK 12 14 16 16 -- 58
NM 7 18 10 12 -- 47
AK: Deniyah Lutz 20, Kathleen Rogers 12, Booker 8 points & 14 rebounds, Muhammad 7, Cash 3, Griffin 3, M. Rogers 3
NM: Heyward 17, Dunlap 10, Hayes 8, Moser 5, Vance 3, Lewis 2
NO. 8 ROCKY RIVER 62, MOORESVILLE 52
Rocky River: Patterson 4,Carter 3, Jallah 4, Cooper 2, Meadows 10, 6ast, 4stls, Alexander 13, 4stls, Nance 27, 9rebs, 5asst
Mooresville: Borncamp:10, Allen 9, Good 16, Ingram 5, Wilson 5, Davis 6
NO. 12 MONROE 68, FRANKLIN 48
Monroe 23 10 19 16 - 68
Franklin 12 10 9 17 - 48
Monroe 68 – J. Smith 20; T. Stevenson 19; D. Wallace 8
Franklin 48- L. Taro 17; H. Shope 15; P. Burrell 4
Records: Monroe 23-4 ; Franklin 20-8
Notable: Jehnyia Smith was the leading scorer with 20 pts along with 6 rebs, 5 stls, and 3 ast. The Redhawks advance to the 3rd round of 2A state playoffs.
NO. 13 CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, ASHEVILLE ERWIN 61
CCHS: 14, 17, 17, 18 (66)
Erwin: 18, 14, 17, 12 (61)
Central: Mahaley Holit 29, Elanna Peay 15, Nevaeh Brown 11, Rowden 9, Miller 2
Erwin: Kaitlyn Messer 18, Treasure Bailey 16, Amber Redmond 15, Lytle 6, Stover 2, Grant 2, Wolfe 2
Records: Central 25-4; Erwin 20-7
Notable: Central plays the winner of Hickory and North Iredell Saturday
THE REST
EAST BURKE 58, TRINITY 37
East Burke 21 15 13 9 58
Trinity 4 15 12 6 37
East Burke Kieran Smith 14, Josie Hise 10, Arianna Hawkins 7, Sydney Bowman 6, Savannah Coble 6, Reece Davis 5, Makenzie Crump 4, Brooke Arney 2, Graleigh Hildebran 2, Chely Mull 1
Trinity Rachel Hunt 8, Kelli Wagner 8, Jade Earnheart 7, Caitlyn Swigget 4, Kaitlyn Cox 3
Records: East Burke 25-3; Trinity 16-12
Notable: East Burke will host Monroe in the third round. Time TBA.
MOUNT AIRY 68, LINCOLN CHARTER 25
LCS: 5 6 8 6 -- 25
MA: 33 12 19 4 -- 68
LCS leading scorers: Kali Snider 12 pts, Jasmyne Campbell 7 pts
