Thursday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries 02.23.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 BUTLER 108, RICHMOND SENIOR 88
Butler 29 26 30 23 108
Richmond County 21 18 20 29 88
Butler: D.J. Little 32, Jah'Lil Carter 22, Tarique Stowe 10, Rankin 8, Omega Stitt 8, Gibson 8, Barnett-Morrissette 7, Gates 6, Rivera 5, Connor 2.
Richmond County: Leon Ziegler 38, Tone Diggs 10, Flowers 4, McDaniel 5, McNair 4, Smith 8, Tillman 8, Butler 2, Wallace 4, Quick 3, Ward 2
Notable: Butler will play Rocky River on Saturday Feb.23 @ 7 pm @ Butler; Career highs for D.J. Little 32 points
NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 90, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 76
Northwest Guilford 15 15 19 27 – 76
North Mecklenburg 26 15 20 29 – 90
NWG: Reggie Davis 24, Jalen Spicer 22, Tre Turner 14, Hennigan 7, Funderburk 6, Davis 3
NM: Jalen Lowery 28, Tristan Maxwell 17, Jae’Lyn Withers 13, Yancey Hairston 11, Worthy 9, Sherman 8, Luckey 4
NO. 6 CONCORD ROBINSON 89, NORTH BUNCOMBE 74
Robinson: 14 29 24 22 89
North Buncombe: 15 20 16 23 74
Robinson: Lavar Batts Jr: 25p, 12a, 5r (Lavar now has 2,111 career points setting the all-time Cabarrus County Public School scoring record previously held by Kelsee Cheek at 2,092), Jamari Roberts: 11p, 17r; Vi'Chon Means: 12p, 6r, 6a; Jason White: 11p
North Buncombe: D. Elkins: 19p; R. Dyer: 19p; E. Greene: 16p
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 76, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 49
Lincoln Charter 20 23 15 17 76
Mountain Island 11 2 20 13 49
Lincoln Charter: Jehlon Johnson 16, London England 14, Kody Shubert 13, Jackson Gabriel 12, Levontae Knox 11, Wilson 4, Martin 2, Collonia 2, Mayfield 2, Stewart, Holm
Mountain Island: Boots 12, Stephens 9, Thomas 9, Augner 8, Gallman 6, Washington 3
Notable: Jehlon Johnson 16pts. 14 rbs. 4 blocks; London England 14pts. 7 assist 6 rebounds; All 5 starters were in double figures
NO. 14 FOREST HILLS 81, SALISBURY 79
Salisbury 21 20 23 15 -- 79
Forest Hills 26 16 21 18 -- 81
SALISBURY -- Trell Baker 27, Trey Oates 25, Oshaun Robinson 13, Rivers 1, Harris 2, Gill 6, Leek 3
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 27, Jai Rorie 21, Jaleel McLaughlin 13, Tyrese Barbour 11, K. Tyson 7, Owens 2
Records: Forest Hills 24-4, Salisbury 15-8
NOTABLE: Nas Tyson with the steal and coast to coast layup as time expired to win. Forest Hills will host Owen (23-5) Saturday at 7pm. The Yellow Jackets have advanced to the 3rd Round for the 4th consecutive year.
NO. 15 WEDDINGTON 74, MARVIN RIDGE 59
Weddington 22 10 18 24 - 74
Marvin Ridge 19 11 13 16 - 59
Weddington: Davidson 3, Havens 2, Litton 9, Corey Davis 18, Ryan Schwieger 43
Marvin Ridge: Vogt 2, Carnohan 7, Ryan 8, Josh Cardwell 25, Cam Jones 15
Records: Weddington 21-7
Notable: Ryan Schwieger breaks the school record for most points in a game with 43. He also had 14 rebounds; Weddington plays JM Robinson Saturday at 7:00pm at home in the third round of the state playoffs.
NO. 16 LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 71, WHEATMORE 46
LNC 29 6 20 16 71
Wh 12 13 8 13 46
LNC: Hickert 24, Cracknell 19, Reed 16, Allen 5, Watts 4, Selden 3
Wheatmore: Heglar 16, Rains 11, Hudgins 8, Grantham 6, Sechrest 3, Owens 2
Notable: LNCharter advances to the 3rd round for the 5th straight year.
THE REST
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 81, QUEENS GRANT 66
CSD 27 17 13 24 -- 81
QG 9 13 18 26 -- 66
COMM SCH OF DAV (81) -- Knox 34, Ellington 10, Alexander 8, Gomilla 4, McMahan 2, Christian 11, Martin 4, Ward 3, Holshouser 2, McAfee 3
QUEENS GRANT (66) -- Harvey 21, Sanders 15, Dixon 15, Owens 7, Chapman 5, Murphy 3
Records: CSD 21-8; QG 13-11
Notes: Sr Joey Knox led all scorers with 34 points (12/15 - 2s; 3/6 - 3s; 1/2 - FTs) to lead the Spartans to 3rd Rd State Playoffs for 1st time in school history. Soph Brandon Ellington had a double-double with 10 pts, 10 rebs, 6 assists and 2 steals.
ROCKY RIVER 87, GREENSBORO DUDLEY 59
Rocky River - 15 24 29 19 - 87
Dudley - 10 12 24 12 - 59
Rocky River 87- Anthony Salley 2 Tyrek Haywood Mikey Maddox 19 , Jaden Springer 39 , Raquan Brown 6 Elijah Sidury , Elijah Smith 6 Tucker Fox , Aryon Compean 2 , Khaleel Abdulkarim , Prince Lemons 4, donald hill , Darlingstone Dubar 6 , Marcus Evans 2
Dudley 59 - Crossen 4, Hooker, Seagraves 4, Wright, Zellous 1, Lowe, Cameron 2, Boulware 21, Hines 9, Hopkins 11, Tyler 1, Wynn 4, Wyman, Thomas 1, Fitzgerald
Records - Rocky River 18-10 Dudley 15-10
