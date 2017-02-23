Thursday’s girls basketball roundup: No. 1 Mallard Creek survives challenge, advances to third round

Elevator
↑Sugar Creek Charter: Sugar Creek Charter (16-8) has won 11-of-13 games and is playing its first varsity season. It’ll play Forsyth Home Educators (33-2) at Oak Ridge Military in Greensboro in Friday’s 7 p.m. CAASC semifinals.
↑Hough: Into third round of NCHSAA 4A playoffs -- the Sweet 16 -- for the first time. Hough beat Greensboro Page 46-36 Thursday.
↑Mallard Creek defense: down 42-40 to start the fourth quarter and looking at having an unbeaten dream season end at home, Mallard Creek allowed three points in the fourth quarter to win. Janay Sanders had 11 for CreekGirlz. LaShonda Monk had 22 for Southwest Guilford and Lauren Carter added 13.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge: 22 points, 12 rebounds in a 67-33 in over North Gaston that sent Hickory Ridge to the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history. Gabby Smith had 10 for Hickory Ridge. North Gaston got 12 each from Spencer Britton and Sarah Grace Hayes.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 29 points in a 66-61 win over Asheville Erwin. Holit had five steals and five assists and now has 1,999 career points. Teammate Elanna Peay had 15 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Nevaeh Brown came off the bench to score 11 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists in a 62-52 win over Mooresville. The Ravens were down by seven at halftime before a full-court press turned the game around. Andresia Alexander had 13 points and four steals, and junior point guard Courtney Meadows, who had a 101-degree fever and missed Thursday’s practice, had 10 points, six assists and four steals.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: Junior guard had 21 points and five rebounds in the win over Southwest Guilford.
Jehniya Smith, Monroe: 20 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists in a 68-48 win over Franklin in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.
Girls Roundup
No. 7 Ardrey Kell 58, North Mecklenburg 47: Deniyah Lutz had 20 points, Kathleen Rogers has 12 and D’Shara Booker had eight points and 14 rebounds as the Knights advanced to Saturday’s third round. Leading 26-25 at halftime, Ardrey Kell pushed out to a comfortable second half lead. Dynasty Heyward had 17 for North Meck and Monell Dunlap added 10.
