Saturday’s high school basketball playoff pairings

BOYS
CLASS 4A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Rocky River (18-10) at Butler (28-0), 7
North Mecklenburg (24-3) at West Forsyth (26-2), 7
Greensboro Page (19-9) at Southwest Guilford (24-3)
Winston-Salem Mount tabor (23-6) at Hoke County (22-6)
CLASS 4A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Fayetteville Seventy-First (25-4) at Wake Forest Heritage (28-1)
Raleigh Leesville Road (19-9) at Raleigh Garner Magnet (27-2)
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-8) at Cary Green Hope (24-5)
Apex (17-10) at Winterville South Central (25-1)
CLASS 3A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
South Point (17-10) at Morganton Freedom (26-2), 7:30
Jay M. Robinson (20-7) at Weddington (21-7), 6
Kings Mountain (19-9) at Cox Mill (23-6), 7
Hickory (23-6) at North Henderson (26-3)
CLASS 3A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Fayetteville Terry Sanford (16-11) at Northern Nash (24-3)
Eastern Alamance (24-5) at Eastern Guilford (26-3)
Erwin Triton (18-10) at Hillsborough Orange (22-6)
Chapel Hill (16-12) at Northern Guilford (17-9)
CLASS 2A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
High Point Andrews (19-8) at East Rutherford (28-0)
Swannanoa Owen (23-5) at Forest Hills (24-4), 7
Shelby (23-5) at Lake Norman Charter (21-7)
North Surry (24-4) at Lincolnton (25-1)
CLASS 2A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Kinston (20-7) at Greene Central (24-1)
Roanoke Rapids (21-7) at Hertford County (19-8)
Ayden-Grifton (16-12) at Clinton (26-2)
Fairmont (25-4) at Jacksonville Northside (26-0)
CLASS 1A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Albemarle (17-10) at Mount Airy (23-6)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11) at Avery County (23-4)
Community School of Davidson (21-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (24-3)
West Montgomery (18-8) at Lincoln Charter (26-4)
CLASS 1A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Williamston Riverside (22-3) at Rocky Mount Prep (22-5)
Seven Springs Spring Creek (22-6) vs. Northampton County-Southeast Halifax winner
East Carteret (19-8) at Kestrel Heights (28-1)
Warsaw Kenan (19-5) at Whiteville (19-6)
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day School)
Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30
Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30
Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4
Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, noon
GIRLS
CLASS 4A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Rocky River (21-7) at Mallard Creek (27-0), 4
West Forsyth (24-5) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (23-3)
Greensboro Dudley (18-10) at Northwest Guilford (26-2)
Hough (23-5) at Ardrey Kell (23-6), 6
Saturday’s third round games
Wake Forest Heritage (25-3) at Southeast Raleigh (29-0)
Durham Hillside (25-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (25-3)
Winterville South Central (18-8) at Lumberton (26-1)
Cary Green Hope (26-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (26-3)
CLASS 3A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Kings Mountain (19-8) at Morganton Freedom (27-1), 6
Central Cabarrus (25-4) at North Iredell (28-0)
Canton Pisgah (21-5) at Hickory Ridge (28-0), 6
Ashbrook (26-2) at Ledford (26-1)
CLASS 3A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Corinth Holders (13-13) at Jacksonville (27-1)
Rockingham County (24-3) at Hillsborough Orange (26-1)
Topsail (17-9) at Northern Guilford (27-1)
Nash Central (18-8) at Rocky Mount (21-3)
CLASS 2A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Maiden (21-7) at Smoky Mountain (26-2)
Monroe (23-4) at East Burke (25-3), 6
Madison (21-7) at North Wilkes (25-4)
North Surry (23-5) at Mountain Heritage (23-2)
CLASS 2A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Roanoke Rapids (21-8) at Bertie (27-1)
East Duplin (21-7) at Bartlett Yancey (22-6)
Southwest Edgecombe (20-4) at Clinton (26-2)
Jacksonville Northside (23-5) at North Brunswick (23-3)
CLASS 1A WEST
Saturday’s third round games
Murphy (27-2) at Cherokee (25-2)
Winston-Salem Atkins (22-6) at Mount Airy (26-2)
Hiwassee Dam (19-9) at Gray Stone Day (24-2)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-12) at Avery County (22-7)
CLASS 1A EAST
Saturday’s third round games
Northampton County (19-3) at Plymouth (22-1)
East Columbus (20-4) at Pamlico County (26-3)
Weldon (18-2) at Roxboro Community (26-3)
East Carteret (18-5) at Williamston Riverside (23-2)
NCISAA 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Covenant Day)
Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4
Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.
NCISAA 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Gaston Day)
Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4
Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7
NCISAA 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Country Day)
Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30
Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30
Saturday’s finals
(at Charlotte Latin)
Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.
