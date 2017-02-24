High School Sports

February 24, 2017 3:34 PM

Saturday’s high school basketball playoff pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

BOYS

CLASS 4A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Rocky River (18-10) at Butler (28-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (24-3) at West Forsyth (26-2), 7

Greensboro Page (19-9) at Southwest Guilford (24-3)

Winston-Salem Mount tabor (23-6) at Hoke County (22-6)

CLASS 4A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Fayetteville Seventy-First (25-4) at Wake Forest Heritage (28-1)

Raleigh Leesville Road (19-9) at Raleigh Garner Magnet (27-2)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-8) at Cary Green Hope (24-5)

Apex (17-10) at Winterville South Central (25-1)

CLASS 3A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

South Point (17-10) at Morganton Freedom (26-2), 7:30

Jay M. Robinson (20-7) at Weddington (21-7), 6

Kings Mountain (19-9) at Cox Mill (23-6), 7

Hickory (23-6) at North Henderson (26-3)

CLASS 3A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Fayetteville Terry Sanford (16-11) at Northern Nash (24-3)

Eastern Alamance (24-5) at Eastern Guilford (26-3)

Erwin Triton (18-10) at Hillsborough Orange (22-6)

Chapel Hill (16-12) at Northern Guilford (17-9)

CLASS 2A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

High Point Andrews (19-8) at East Rutherford (28-0)

Swannanoa Owen (23-5) at Forest Hills (24-4), 7

Shelby (23-5) at Lake Norman Charter (21-7)

North Surry (24-4) at Lincolnton (25-1)

CLASS 2A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Kinston (20-7) at Greene Central (24-1)

Roanoke Rapids (21-7) at Hertford County (19-8)

Ayden-Grifton (16-12) at Clinton (26-2)

Fairmont (25-4) at Jacksonville Northside (26-0)

CLASS 1A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Albemarle (17-10) at Mount Airy (23-6)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11) at Avery County (23-4)

Community School of Davidson (21-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (24-3)

West Montgomery (18-8) at Lincoln Charter (26-4)

CLASS 1A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Williamston Riverside (22-3) at Rocky Mount Prep (22-5)

Seven Springs Spring Creek (22-6) vs. Northampton County-Southeast Halifax winner

East Carteret (19-8) at Kestrel Heights (28-1)

Warsaw Kenan (19-5) at Whiteville (19-6)

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day School)

Burlington School (29-0) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (24-14), 5:30

Wilson Greenfield School (23-10) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (20-9), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 4 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Gaston Day (23-3) vs. Fayetteville Village Christian (27-5), 5:30

Carmel Christian (20-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-10), 8:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 8 p.m.

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Greensboro Day (31-3) vs. Cannon School (20-11), 4

Providence Day (23-10) vs. High Point Wesleyan (27-4), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, noon

GIRLS

CLASS 4A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Rocky River (21-7) at Mallard Creek (27-0), 4

West Forsyth (24-5) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (23-3)

Greensboro Dudley (18-10) at Northwest Guilford (26-2)

Hough (23-5) at Ardrey Kell (23-6), 6

Saturday’s third round games

Wake Forest Heritage (25-3) at Southeast Raleigh (29-0)

Durham Hillside (25-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (25-3)

Winterville South Central (18-8) at Lumberton (26-1)

Cary Green Hope (26-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (26-3)

CLASS 3A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Kings Mountain (19-8) at Morganton Freedom (27-1), 6

Central Cabarrus (25-4) at North Iredell (28-0)

Canton Pisgah (21-5) at Hickory Ridge (28-0), 6

Ashbrook (26-2) at Ledford (26-1)

CLASS 3A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Corinth Holders (13-13) at Jacksonville (27-1)

Rockingham County (24-3) at Hillsborough Orange (26-1)

Topsail (17-9) at Northern Guilford (27-1)

Nash Central (18-8) at Rocky Mount (21-3)

CLASS 2A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Maiden (21-7) at Smoky Mountain (26-2)

Monroe (23-4) at East Burke (25-3), 6

Madison (21-7) at North Wilkes (25-4)

North Surry (23-5) at Mountain Heritage (23-2)

CLASS 2A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Roanoke Rapids (21-8) at Bertie (27-1)

East Duplin (21-7) at Bartlett Yancey (22-6)

Southwest Edgecombe (20-4) at Clinton (26-2)

Jacksonville Northside (23-5) at North Brunswick (23-3)

CLASS 1A WEST

Saturday’s third round games

Murphy (27-2) at Cherokee (25-2)

Winston-Salem Atkins (22-6) at Mount Airy (26-2)

Hiwassee Dam (19-9) at Gray Stone Day (24-2)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-12) at Avery County (22-7)

CLASS 1A EAST

Saturday’s third round games

Northampton County (19-3) at Plymouth (22-1)

East Columbus (20-4) at Pamlico County (26-3)

Weldon (18-2) at Roxboro Community (26-3)

East Carteret (18-5) at Williamston Riverside (23-2)

NCISAA 1A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Covenant Day)

Raleigh Neuse Christian (23-0) vs. Burlington School (22-6), 4

Fayetteville Trinity Christian (18-4) vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple (25-8), 7

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 2 p.m.

NCISAA 2A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Gaston Day)

Asheville Carolina Day (25-1) vs. Carmel Christian (17-6), 4

Concord First Assembly (25-5) vs. Davidson Day (23-3), 7

NCISAA 3A

Friday’s semifinals

(at Country Day)

Providence Day (23-4) vs. Rabun Gap (12-14), 2:30

Greensboro Day (17-14) vs. High Point Wesleyan (23-6), 5:30

Saturday’s finals

(at Charlotte Latin)

Friday’s winners meet, 10 a.

