Gallery: High Point Wesleyan 75, Providence Day 69

Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) drives between High Point Wesleyan's Shawn Walker, Jr (22) and Khyre Thompson (0) during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
High Point Wesleyan's Jaylen Hoard (14) drives between Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) and Isaac Suffren (5) during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) drives past High Point Wesleyan's David Caraher (5) during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
High Point Wesleyan's Jaylen Hoard (14) gets a slam against the Providence Day defense during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
Providence Day's Kyle Wood (20) shoots a 3-pointer against High Point Wesleyan during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) drives past High Point Wesleyan's Jaylen Hoard (14) during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
Providence Day's John Miralia (25) arches out for a rebound against High Point Wesleyan during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
High Point Wesleyan's David Caraher (5) puts a shot up against Providence Day's John Miralia (25), Trey Wertz (3), and Devon Dotson (1) during their NCISAA 3-A state semifinals game at Charlotte Country Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. Wesleyan won, 75-69.
