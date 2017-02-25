Saturday’s girls’ high school basketball summaries

NCISAA 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 6 PROVIDENCE DAY 58, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 57
PDS 8-21-13-16-----58
Wesleyan 12-15-13-17----57
PDS- Janelle Bailey 22 Laila Barnes 14 Boyd 9 Levitz 9 Owens 4
Wesleyan-S.Jones 24 N.Mackey 11 Ware 6 Williams 6 Durr 4 Bailey 6
Record- 25-4 State Championship
Notable: Janelle Bailey 22 points 22 rebound; Laila Barnes 14 points 4 rebound
NCHSAA THIRD ROUND
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 80, NO. 8 ROCKY RIVER 61
Mallard Creek 22 23 20 15 -- 80
Rocky River 5 20 16 20 -- 61
MALLARD CREEK 80-- Janay Sanders 14, Davis 2, Kay'lla Richardson 24, Lawrence 8, Ahlana Smith 27, Price 3
Rocky River 61-- Alexander 2, Patterson 4, Courtney Meadows 14, Carter 3, Ariana Nance 31, Tart 5, Powell 1
Records: Mallard Creek 28-0
Notable: Junior, Ahlana Smith, had a double double with 27 points and 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, and 3 steals. Senior, Kay'lla Richardson also had a double double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 79, PISGAH 76
Hickory Ridge 22 16 13 19 9 -- 79
Pisgah 21 17 13 19 8 -- 76
Hickory Ridge Jiera Shears 17, Gabby Smith 16, Nia Daniel 12, Deja Neal 11, R. Neal 9, S. Jones 8, Wagner 6
Pisgah L. Woods 33, M. Webb 17, C. Gibson 14, Norris 6, Creson 3, Parris 3
Record: Hickory Ridge 29-0 18-0: Pisgah 21- 6, 11 -3
Notable: Hickory Ridge was led by Jiera Shears who hit a 3 pointer to send it to overtime. Jiera led with 17 points, 2 steal and 2 assist. Gabby Smith 16 points and 13 rebounds. Nia Daniel added 12 points and 7 rebounds. Deja Neal hit 5 of 6 free throws in overtime while pouring in 11 points for the game, and added 3 steals and 2 assist. The game winning basket came from freshman Randi Neal with a 3 pointer with 8.7 seconds left for the win.
NO. 7 ARDREY KELL 53, NO. 10 HOUGH 41
AK 14 8 5 26 -- 53
Hough 9 5 7 20 -- 41
AK - Deniyah Lutz 16, D'Shara Booker 12 points & 15 rebounds, Journey Muhammad 9, Kathleen Rogers 7, Kennedy Cash 6, Nia Griffin 3
Hough - Stokes 19, Giamikos 9, Alquiza 5, Thompson 3, Leone 3, Gipson 2
Notable: AK advance to the regional semifinals for the 4th consecutive year.
EAST BURKE 77, NO. 12 MONROE 46
East Burke 16 22 20 19 77
Monroe 6 18 12 10 46
East Burke Brooke Arney 30, Reece Davis 11, Sydney Bowman 8, Savannah Coble 7, Kieran Smith 6, Josie Hise 6, Arianna Hawkins 5, Graleigh Hildebran 2, Ashlyn Stilwell 2
Monroe Destiny Wallace 14, Quianna Parker 12, Tanaja Stevenson 5, Jehniya Smith 5, Kirya Triplett 5, Jasmine Reddick 3, Irea Knotts 2
Records: East Burke 26-3
NO. 13 CENTRAL CABARRUS 55, NO. 4 NORTH IREDELL 43
CCHS: 21, 9, 12, 13 (55)
North: 8, 13, 7,15 (43)
CCHS: Mahaley Holit 18, Kasey Rowden 12, Elanna Peay 11, Ja-el Miller 10, Tate 4
North: London Liles 15, Liz Howard 11, LaLonde 8, Ailen 7, Allen 2
Records: Central 26-4; North 28-1
