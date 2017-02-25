High School Sports

February 25, 2017

Saturday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries 02.25.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

NCHSAA THIRD ROUND

NO. 1 BUTLER 70, ROCKY RIVER 58

Butler 23 13 13 21 70

Rocky River 10 7 21 20 58

Butler: Zane Rankin 16, Omega Stitt 13, Jah'Lil Carter 12, Gerrale Gates 10, Stowe 9,Little 8, Morrissette-Barnett 2.

Rocky River: Raequan Brown 21, Jayden Springer 17, M. Evans 10, Haywood 6, Maddox 4.

Notable: Butler goes to Elite 8 2nd year in a row, 29-0. Butler will play home on Tuesday night 7 PM vs West Forsyth.

NO. 6 CONCORD ROBINSON 62, NO. 15 WEDDINGTON 60

Weddington 11 7 30 12 - 60

JM Robinson 18 11 15 18 - 62

Weddington: Davidson 2, Timmy Havens 15, Corey Davis 13, Dixon 4, Ryan Schwieger 26

JM Robinson: Means 9, Torraice S. 12, Misheimer 6, Roberts 6, Lavar Batts 29

Notable: Weddington Seniors. The senior class finishes their career with a 93-24 over all record, 3 conference championships, 4 conference tournament championships and made it to the 3rd round of the NCHSAA playoffs 3 out of 4 years; Robinson: Lavar Batts Jr: 29p, 5r, 5a (Lavar hit the game winning lay-in with 6.1 seconds left); Vi'Chon Means: 9p, 3r; Jamari Roberts: 6p, 10r, 2b; Javonte Misenheimer: 6p, 3r

NORTH SURRY 94, NO. 8 LINCOLNTON 60

Lincolnton 12 21 13 14 -- 60

North Surrey 32 23 23 16 -- 94

Lincolnton 60 - Sage Surratt 28, Langdon Givens 10, Robbie Cowie 8, Yung Sherrill 4, Tyshawn Harris 4, Kris Robinson 4, Jeffrey Diaz 2

North Surry 94 - Carter Phillips 33, Kendal Tucker 21, Mason Hawks 18, Casey Hull 15, Jacob Harrison 3, Ethan Simmons 2, Chase Chandler 2

Records: Lincolnton 24-2

NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 78, WEST MONTGOMERY 53

Lincoln Charter 16 21 23 18 78

West Montgomery 8 18 15 12 53

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 19, Jehlon Johnson 16, Levontae Knox 15, Gabriel 8, Holm 8, England 6, Wilson 4, Mayfield, Collonia, Stewart, Martin

West Montgomery: Javiu Morrison 28, Jerome Stanback 11, Leake 6, Clausell 3,

Notable: Jehlon Johnson 16 pts 15 rbs 3 block 3 assists; Levontae Knox 15pts. 11 rbs. 3 steals 3 assist; Kody Shubert 19pts. 6 assist 5 steals

High School Sports

