Saturday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries 02.25.17

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
NCHSAA THIRD ROUND
NO. 1 BUTLER 70, ROCKY RIVER 58
Butler 23 13 13 21 70
Rocky River 10 7 21 20 58
Butler: Zane Rankin 16, Omega Stitt 13, Jah'Lil Carter 12, Gerrale Gates 10, Stowe 9,Little 8, Morrissette-Barnett 2.
Rocky River: Raequan Brown 21, Jayden Springer 17, M. Evans 10, Haywood 6, Maddox 4.
Notable: Butler goes to Elite 8 2nd year in a row, 29-0. Butler will play home on Tuesday night 7 PM vs West Forsyth.
NO. 6 CONCORD ROBINSON 62, NO. 15 WEDDINGTON 60
Weddington 11 7 30 12 - 60
JM Robinson 18 11 15 18 - 62
Weddington: Davidson 2, Timmy Havens 15, Corey Davis 13, Dixon 4, Ryan Schwieger 26
JM Robinson: Means 9, Torraice S. 12, Misheimer 6, Roberts 6, Lavar Batts 29
Notable: Weddington Seniors. The senior class finishes their career with a 93-24 over all record, 3 conference championships, 4 conference tournament championships and made it to the 3rd round of the NCHSAA playoffs 3 out of 4 years; Robinson: Lavar Batts Jr: 29p, 5r, 5a (Lavar hit the game winning lay-in with 6.1 seconds left); Vi'Chon Means: 9p, 3r; Jamari Roberts: 6p, 10r, 2b; Javonte Misenheimer: 6p, 3r
NORTH SURRY 94, NO. 8 LINCOLNTON 60
Lincolnton 12 21 13 14 -- 60
North Surrey 32 23 23 16 -- 94
Lincolnton 60 - Sage Surratt 28, Langdon Givens 10, Robbie Cowie 8, Yung Sherrill 4, Tyshawn Harris 4, Kris Robinson 4, Jeffrey Diaz 2
North Surry 94 - Carter Phillips 33, Kendal Tucker 21, Mason Hawks 18, Casey Hull 15, Jacob Harrison 3, Ethan Simmons 2, Chase Chandler 2
Records: Lincolnton 24-2
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 78, WEST MONTGOMERY 53
Lincoln Charter 16 21 23 18 78
West Montgomery 8 18 15 12 53
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 19, Jehlon Johnson 16, Levontae Knox 15, Gabriel 8, Holm 8, England 6, Wilson 4, Mayfield, Collonia, Stewart, Martin
West Montgomery: Javiu Morrison 28, Jerome Stanback 11, Leake 6, Clausell 3,
Notable: Jehlon Johnson 16 pts 15 rbs 3 block 3 assists; Levontae Knox 15pts. 11 rbs. 3 steals 3 assist; Kody Shubert 19pts. 6 assist 5 steals
