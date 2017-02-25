Saturday’s boys roundup: Butler remains unbeaten, advances

Elevator
↑Weddington seniors: After a two-point loss to Robinson, Weddington finished 21-8. The Warriors seniors were 93-24 in their careers with three conference titles, four conference tournament titles and three trips to the third round of the 3A playoffs in four seasons.
↑Butler: Bulldogs unbeaten season continued with home win over Rocky River.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 29 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 62-60 win at Weddington
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal in the NCISAA 2A championship game against Village Christian.
Jehlon Johnson, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: Johnson had 16 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 78-53 win over West Montgomery. Knox added 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 32 points in a third round win over Kings Mountain.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 28 points in an 94-60 loss to North Surry in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Carter Phillips had 33 for North Surry.
Saturday’s Roundup
No. 1 Butler 70, Rocky River 58: Zane Rankin had 16 points, Omega Stitt had 13, Jah’Lil Carter 12 and Gerrale Gates 10 as Butler (29-0) advanced to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row. Butler will play West Forsyth at home Tuesday at 7 p.m. Raquan Brown (21 points) and Jayden Springer (17) led Rocky River.
No. 6 Concord Robinson 62, No. 15 Weddington 60: Robinson’s Lavar Batts made a layup with six seconds left to give his team a two-point lead. Weddington missed a 3-point attempt with one second left. Ryan Schwieger led Weddington with 26 points.
No. 12 Lincoln Charter 78, West Montgomery 53: Lincoln Charter got 19 points, six assists and five steals from Kody Shubert to advance to the Elite 8. Lincoln Charter led 16-8 after the first quarter and 37-26 at halftime. Jaivius Morrison had 28 for West Montgomery.
Village Christian 73, Carmel Christian 61: Trailing by nine at halftime, Village Christian rallied with hot shooting in the second half and great defense on Carmel shooting guard Marten Maide. Maide had 19 of his 21 points in the first half and only got a run out layup in the second. Village Christian, which won its second straight state title, got 19 from DeKari Johnson.
NCISAA All-State Teams Announced
3A BOYS
Matt Halvorsen Christ School
John Newman Greensboro Day School
J.P. Moorman Greensboro Day School
Jalen Seegars High Point Christian Academy
David Caraher Wesleyan Christian Academy
Jaylen Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy
Devon Dotson Providence Day School
Jairus Hamilton Cannon School
Trey Wertz Providence Day School
B.J. Mack Charlotte Christian School
Madison Monroe Southlake Christian Academy
2A BOYS
Jordan Ratliffe Village Christian Academy
Milos Supica Freedom Christian Academy
Donovan Gregory Carmel Christian School
Caleb Mills Asheville Christian Academy
Tai Giger Carolina Day School
Kris Monroe St. David’s School
John Michael Wright Fayetteville Academy
Nate Hinton Gaston Day School
Stephen Edoka Concord First Assembly School
L.J. McCoy Westchester Country Day School
1A BOYS
Coby White Greenfield School
Jamal King Wayne Country Day School
Elijah McCadden Greenfield School
Joey Baker Trinity Christian School
Josh Nickelberry Trinity Christian School
John Meeks The Burlington School
Jordan Nelson The Burlington School
Michael Hueitt Jr. Northwood Temple
Maurice Wilcox Neuse Christian Academy
Jalen Knight United Faith Academy
K.C. Hankton United Faith Academy
