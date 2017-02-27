High School Sports

February 27, 2017 1:20 PM

Tuesday’s NCHSAA fourth round high school basketball playoff pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Boys

TUESDAY’S NCHSAA QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A WEST

West Forsyth (27-2) at Butler (29-0), 7

Hoke County (23-6) at Southwest Guilford (25-3)

CLASS 4A EAST

Raleigh Leesville Road (20-9) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (26-4)

Cary Green Hope (25-5) at Winterville South Central (26-1)

CLASS 3A WEST

Jay M. Robinson (21-7) at Morganton Freedom (27-2), 7:30

Hickory (24-6) at Cox Mill (24-6), 7

CLASS 3A EAST

Eastern Guilford (27-3) at Northern Nash (25-3)

Northern Guilford (18-9) at Hillsborough Orange (23-6)

CLASS 2A WEST

Forest Hills (25-4) at East Rutherford (29-0)

Shelby (24-5) at North Surry (25-4)

CLASS 2A EAST

Hertford County (20-8) at Greene Central (25-1)

Clinton (27-2) at Jacksonville Northside (27-0)

CLASS 1A WEST

Mount Airy (24-6) at Avery County (24-4)

Lincoln Charter (27-4) at Winston-Salem Prep (25-3)

CLASS 1A EAST

Williamston Riverside (23-3) at Southeast Halifax (22-5)

Whiteville (20-6) at Kestrel Heights (29-1)

GIRLS

CLASS 4A WEST

Winston-Salem Reynolds (24-3) at Mallard Creek (28-0), 6:30

Ardrey Kell (24-6) at Northwest Guilford (27-2)

CLASS 4A EAST

Wilmington New Hanover (26-3) at Southeast Raleigh (30-0)

Raleigh Millbrook (27-3) at Lumberton (27-1)

CLASS 3A WEST

Central Cabarrus (26-4) at Morganton Freedom (28-1), 6

Ashbrook (27-2) at Hickory Ridge (29-0), 6:30

CLASS 3A EAST

Rockingham County (25-3) at Jacksonville (28-1)

Rocky Mount (22-3) at Northern Guilford (28-1)

CLASS 2A WEST

East Burke (26-3) at Smoky Mountain (27-2)

North Surry (24-5) at North Wilkes (26-4)

CLASS 2A EAST

Bartlett Yancey (23-6) at Bertie (28-1)

Jacksonville Northside (24-5) at Clinton (27-2)

CLASS 1A WEST

Murphy (28-2) at Mount Airy (27-2)

Avery County (23-7) at Gray Stone Day (25-2)

CLASS 1A EAST

Pamlico County (27-3) at Plymouth (23-1)

Williamston Riverside (24-2) at Roxboro Community (27-3)　

