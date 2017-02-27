Tuesday’s NCHSAA fourth round high school basketball playoff pairings

Boys
TUESDAY’S NCHSAA QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 4A WEST
West Forsyth (27-2) at Butler (29-0), 7
Hoke County (23-6) at Southwest Guilford (25-3)
CLASS 4A EAST
Raleigh Leesville Road (20-9) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (26-4)
Cary Green Hope (25-5) at Winterville South Central (26-1)
CLASS 3A WEST
Jay M. Robinson (21-7) at Morganton Freedom (27-2), 7:30
Hickory (24-6) at Cox Mill (24-6), 7
CLASS 3A EAST
Eastern Guilford (27-3) at Northern Nash (25-3)
Northern Guilford (18-9) at Hillsborough Orange (23-6)
CLASS 2A WEST
Forest Hills (25-4) at East Rutherford (29-0)
Shelby (24-5) at North Surry (25-4)
CLASS 2A EAST
Hertford County (20-8) at Greene Central (25-1)
Clinton (27-2) at Jacksonville Northside (27-0)
CLASS 1A WEST
Mount Airy (24-6) at Avery County (24-4)
Lincoln Charter (27-4) at Winston-Salem Prep (25-3)
CLASS 1A EAST
Williamston Riverside (23-3) at Southeast Halifax (22-5)
Whiteville (20-6) at Kestrel Heights (29-1)
GIRLS
CLASS 4A WEST
Winston-Salem Reynolds (24-3) at Mallard Creek (28-0), 6:30
Ardrey Kell (24-6) at Northwest Guilford (27-2)
CLASS 4A EAST
Wilmington New Hanover (26-3) at Southeast Raleigh (30-0)
Raleigh Millbrook (27-3) at Lumberton (27-1)
CLASS 3A WEST
Central Cabarrus (26-4) at Morganton Freedom (28-1), 6
Ashbrook (27-2) at Hickory Ridge (29-0), 6:30
CLASS 3A EAST
Rockingham County (25-3) at Jacksonville (28-1)
Rocky Mount (22-3) at Northern Guilford (28-1)
CLASS 2A WEST
East Burke (26-3) at Smoky Mountain (27-2)
North Surry (24-5) at North Wilkes (26-4)
CLASS 2A EAST
Bartlett Yancey (23-6) at Bertie (28-1)
Jacksonville Northside (24-5) at Clinton (27-2)
CLASS 1A WEST
Murphy (28-2) at Mount Airy (27-2)
Avery County (23-7) at Gray Stone Day (25-2)
CLASS 1A EAST
Pamlico County (27-3) at Plymouth (23-1)
Williamston Riverside (24-2) at Roxboro Community (27-3)
