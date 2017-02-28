Gallery: Butler 61, West Forsyth 52

Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter, center, battles for control of a loose ball with West Forsyth's Josiah Jenkins, left, during first half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Zane Rankin, center, drives to the basket for two-points as West Forsyth defenders Justin McCluney, back to camera/right and Cooper LaRue, left, apply defensive pressure during second half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Zane Rankin, left, drives to the basket for two-points as West Forsyth defender Maverick LaRue, right, looks on during second half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates scores two points against West Forsyth during second half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Omega Stitt, top in white, battles West Forsyth's Marcus Caldwell, bottom, for control of a loose ball during first half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe, center, drives to the basket for a shot attempt as the West Forsyth defense collapses during second half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs D.J. Little, center, drives into the lane for a shot attempt as West Forsyth defenders Maverick LaRue, left and Josiah Jenkins, right, apply pressure during first half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter, left, knocks the ball away from West Forsyth's Cooper LaRue, right, during first half action on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Butler defeated West Forsyth 61-52.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com