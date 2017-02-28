High School Sports

February 28, 2017 10:08 PM

Tuesday's girls high school basketball summaries 02.28.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

EAST BURKE 78, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 64

East Burke 14 18 15 31 78

Smoky Mtn 9 23 16 16 64

East Burke Sydney Bowman 20, Savannah Coble 16, Josie Hise 15, Kieran Smith 13, Brooke Arney 5, Makenzie Crump 4, Reece Davis 2, Graleigh Hildebran 2, Arianna Hawkins 1

Smoky Mountain Taryn Ledford 21, Shay Tisho 14, Shea Sutton 8, Reanna Lehman 7, Jhimya McCollum 6, Taylor Douthit 3, Marissa Ellisworth 1

Records: East Burke 27-3

Notable: East Burke advances to Regional Finals to face North Surry

HICKORY RIDGE 51 ASHBROOK 44

Hickory Ridge 21 9 9 12 -- 51

Ashbrook 12 9 17 6 -- 44

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 17, Jiera Shears 13, D. Neal 8, Smith 6, Wagner 5, Jones 2

Ashbrook Trinity Jone 14, Jada Davie 14, McGill 9, Schlass 7

Record: Hickory Ridge 30-0 18 – 0; Ashbrook 27 – 3, 13-1

Notable: Hickory Ridge was lead by Nia Daniel 17 points and 11 rebounds 2 steals, Jiera Shears 13 points 4 assist and 4 steals to lead the Lady Bulls to their first Final Four in the state playoffs.

MALLARD CREEK 58, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 45

Mallard Creek 23 9 13 13 -- 58

RJ Reynolds 14 15 4 12 --45

MALLARD CREEK 58-- Janay Sanders 11, Richardson 8, Dazia Lawrence 14, Ahlana Smith 20, Price 6

RJ Reynolds 45-- Tierra Wilson, Jeter 5, Wingate 3, Smith 4, Cuthbertson 7, Chrisalyn Boston 15

Records: Mallard Creek 29-0

Notable: Junior, Ahlana Smith, notched her second straight double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Junior, Janay Sanders, also chipped in 11 points.

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 63, ARDREY KELL 48

AK - 13 6 14 15 -- 48

NWG 13 18 13 -- 63

AK: Kathleen Roger 12, Booker 10, Lutz 9, Muhammad 6, Cash 6, M. Rogers 5

NWG: King 24, Kitley 16. Gauldin 13, Carter 10

Records: AK 24-7 (12-2)

Notable: AK senior class finished 101-21. 4 Conference Championships, 3 Conf. Tourney Championships, 4 Sectional Championships & 1 Final Four appearance

