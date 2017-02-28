Tuesday’s girls high school basketball summaries 02.28.17

EAST BURKE 78, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 64
East Burke 14 18 15 31 78
Smoky Mtn 9 23 16 16 64
East Burke Sydney Bowman 20, Savannah Coble 16, Josie Hise 15, Kieran Smith 13, Brooke Arney 5, Makenzie Crump 4, Reece Davis 2, Graleigh Hildebran 2, Arianna Hawkins 1
Smoky Mountain Taryn Ledford 21, Shay Tisho 14, Shea Sutton 8, Reanna Lehman 7, Jhimya McCollum 6, Taylor Douthit 3, Marissa Ellisworth 1
Records: East Burke 27-3
Notable: East Burke advances to Regional Finals to face North Surry
HICKORY RIDGE 51 ASHBROOK 44
Hickory Ridge 21 9 9 12 -- 51
Ashbrook 12 9 17 6 -- 44
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 17, Jiera Shears 13, D. Neal 8, Smith 6, Wagner 5, Jones 2
Ashbrook Trinity Jone 14, Jada Davie 14, McGill 9, Schlass 7
Record: Hickory Ridge 30-0 18 – 0; Ashbrook 27 – 3, 13-1
Notable: Hickory Ridge was lead by Nia Daniel 17 points and 11 rebounds 2 steals, Jiera Shears 13 points 4 assist and 4 steals to lead the Lady Bulls to their first Final Four in the state playoffs.
MALLARD CREEK 58, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 45
Mallard Creek 23 9 13 13 -- 58
RJ Reynolds 14 15 4 12 --45
MALLARD CREEK 58-- Janay Sanders 11, Richardson 8, Dazia Lawrence 14, Ahlana Smith 20, Price 6
RJ Reynolds 45-- Tierra Wilson, Jeter 5, Wingate 3, Smith 4, Cuthbertson 7, Chrisalyn Boston 15
Records: Mallard Creek 29-0
Notable: Junior, Ahlana Smith, notched her second straight double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Junior, Janay Sanders, also chipped in 11 points.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 63, ARDREY KELL 48
AK - 13 6 14 15 -- 48
NWG 13 18 13 -- 63
AK: Kathleen Roger 12, Booker 10, Lutz 9, Muhammad 6, Cash 6, M. Rogers 5
NWG: King 24, Kitley 16. Gauldin 13, Carter 10
Records: AK 24-7 (12-2)
Notable: AK senior class finished 101-21. 4 Conference Championships, 3 Conf. Tourney Championships, 4 Sectional Championships & 1 Final Four appearance
