Tuesday’s girls NCHSAA high school basketball roundup 02.28.17

↑Hickory Ridge defense: Bulls held Ashbrook to 26 percent shooting in a regional semifinal win.
↑Ardrey Kell: Knights fell to Northwest Guilford in the regional semifinals, but the Knights seniors had a most successful run: 101-21 overall record, four conference championships, three conference tournament championships, four sectional championships and one Final Four appearance.
Tuesday’s Top Performers
Sydney Bowman, East Burke: 20 points in a 78-64 win over Smoky Mountain in the 2A regional semis. Teammates Josie Hise (15 points) and Kieran Smith (13) had strong games.
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge: 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 51-44 win over Ashbrook.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 58-45 win over Winston-Salem Reynolds in the 4A quarterfinals.
Tuesday’s Roundup
Hickory Ridge 51, Ashbrook 44: Hickory Ridge avenged a 2016 third round playoff loss to Ashbrook Tuesday, jumping out to a 21-12 first quarter lead. Ashbrook (27-3) made a push behind Trinity Jones (14 points) and Jada Davie (14 points) but Hickory Ridge held on, getting 13 points, four assists and four seals from Jiera Shears. Hickory Ridge is in the Final Four for the first time. The Bulls will face reigning N.C. 3A state champ Freedom Saturday in the semifinals. Freedom beat Central Cabarrus.
Mallard Creek 58, Winston-Salem Reynolds 45: Mallard Creek jumped out to a 23-14 first quarter lead and led 32-29 at halftime, but the Mavericks opened up a comfortable lead, holding Reynolds to four points in the third quarter. Janay Sanders had 11 for Mallard Creek and sophomore Dazia Lawrence had 14. Chrisalyn Boston had 15 for Reynolds.
Northwest Guilford 63, Ardrey Kell 48: Northwest Guiford (28-2) won easily to advance to Saturday’s regional final and a date with unbeaten Mallard Creek. Northwest Guilford sophomore point guard Cayla King had 24 points and 6-4 center Elizabeth Kitley had 16. Ardrey Kell ends its season at 24-7.
