March 2, 2017 11:05 AM

Saturday’s NCHSAA Regional Championship Pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

BOYS

CLASS 4A WEST

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Butler (30-0) vs. Southwest Guilford (26-3), 6

CLASS 4A EAST

(at Fayetteville State)

Raleigh Leesville Road (21-9) vs. Winterville South Central (27-1), 2

CLASS 3A WEST

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Morganton Freedom (28-2) vs. Cox Mill (25-6), noon

CLASS 3A EAST

(at Fayetteville State)

Eastern Guilford (28-3) vs. Northern Guilford (19-9), 6

CLASS 2A WEST

(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Forest Hills (26-4) vs. North Surry (26-4), noon

CLASS 2A EAST

(at Fayetteville State)

Greene Central (26-1) vs. Jacksonville Northside (28-0), noon

CLASS 1A WEST

(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Mount Airy (25-6) vs. Lincoln Charter (28-4), 6

CLASS 1A EAST

(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Williamston Riverside (24-3) vs. Durham Kestrel Heights Charter (30-1), noon

GIRLS

CLASS 4A WEST

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Mallard Creek (29-0) vs. Northwest Guilford (28-2), 4

CLASS 4A EAST

(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Southeast Raleigh (31-0) vs. Raleigh Millbrook (28-3), 6

CLASS 3A WEST

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Morganton Freedom (29-1) vs. Hickory Ridge (30-0), 2

CLASS 3A EAST

(at Fayetteville State)

Jacksonville (29-1) vs. Northern Guilford (29-1), 4

CLASS 2A WEST

(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

East Burke (27-3) vs. North Surry (25-5), 2

CLASS 2A EAST

(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Bartlett Yancey (24-6) vs. Clinton (28-2), 4

CLASS 1A WEST

(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Mount Airy (28-2) vs. Avery County (24-7), 4

CLASS 1A EAST

(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Pamlico County (28-3) vs. Roxboro Community Charter (28-3), 2

